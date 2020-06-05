So, I guess you can figure out what this week’s column is about.
That’s right. Losing recipes.
I mean, it has literally driven me insane before. To the brink of chunking a whisk across the room, even! I know most grandmother’s or great grandmothers had those pretty decorated recipe boxes and I am sure they worked fine. And when Mrs. Acock was my Home Economics teacher back in the day, she had us keep one, as well, for all of our recipes! I’m sure I have it somewhere in my box of high school memories. Somewhere.
But I feel as though a recipe box doesn’t work for me anymore. Writing all of those directions down on a little tiny note cards is just too much! I would much rather write it all down on a piece of paper and then conveniently lose said paper. Not.
But I think I have mastered this problem. It’s called “The Notebook.” No, I didn’t ask Nicholas Sparks if I could borrow the title from his beloved book and later motion picture. I just took it! But let me give you the low down on “The Notebook” concept.
Maybe it’s because I love office supplies about as much as I love cooking, I’m not sure, but I do know this. I am hoarder of notebooks. Regular spiral notebooks, little 50 page notebooks, the big 3-subject, even the special little journal notebooks! I even keep one by my bed at night so that when I wake up at 3:18 a.m. every morning with a million and five ideas racing in my head, I just reach over and scribble them down and pray until morning that I can decipher what I have written when I wake up! Anyway, I have them everywhere. I am constantly writing things down: ideas, recipes, restaurant concepts, lesson plans for my class, menus for different occasions, menus for those restaurants. I mean all of the things get written down in the notebooks. It’s kind of an odd obsession, I guess. But anyway, it works for me!
So, here’s how it saves me from losing those all-important recipes I write or even get from magazines or other people. The “Kitchen Notebook” as it is also sometimes affectionately called, resides in the junk drawer. I mean, everybody has a junk drawer, right? Yes, EVERYONE has a junk drawer. EVERYONE. Now, the “kitchen notebook,” is not like a regular sized spiral notebook. It is much smaller so that it can fit neatly into said junk drawer. It is roughly about a 8x7 size, I guess, and it has neat little pockets to put stuff in! So, when I tear a recipe out of a magazine or cut one off of the back of box or wherever I can place it gently into the pocket of the “kitchen notebook.” This idea may not work for everyone but it sure has saved me in the past!
So, in honor of the “Kitchen Notebook” concept, I give you a couple of recipes that you can write down in your notebook!
I hope this article finds you safe, happy and healthy!
Peace and love,
Melissa Dean
Fruit Salsa with Spicy Cinnamon Tortilla Chips
1 lb of Strawberries, diced
1 seedless cucumber, diced
1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
½ red onion, diced
1-20 ounce can of crushed pineapple
1 tbsp cinnamon
2 tbsp of honey
Zest of one lime
Juice of 2 limes
Dash of cayenne
Salt and pepper to taste
For the Spicy Cinnamon Chips
1 package of flour tortillas, cut into quarters
½ stick of butter, melted
¼ cup of cinnamon
¼ cup of white sugar
A dash of cayenne
To make the salsa, dice all of the strawberries, cucumber, jalapeno, and the red onion and stir together.
Partially drain the crushed pineapple and add to the mixture along with the lime zest and lime juice and stir together. Add the cinnamon, honey, dash of cayenne and the salt and pepper. Be sure to taste to make sure everything is absolutely delicious!
For the chips, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut the tortillas into quarters and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Mix together the cinnamon, white sugar, and cayenne. Brush the tortillas with the melted butter and then sprinkle the tops with the cinnamon and cayenne mix. Bake in the oven until golden brown! Allow chips to cool to room temperature and store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.