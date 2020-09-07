So, as many of you may have noticed, ol’ Melissa Dean and this article have been MIA.
Well, not to use this as an excuse, but school has started back for us teachers, and Mrs. Dean has been a little overwhelmed to say the least. Many of you know that I am a master of the art of procrastination, so it will be my great pleasure to present my students and fellow teachers with the unveiling of Room B105 bright and early at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Yes, I know that’s the first day of school.
Yes, I realize that my classroom should be ready to go way before then.
But is it going to be?
No.
Should you all be worried about it?
No!
Because you know what? If I have learned nothing over the last six months, it is this: I am not going to worry about the fact that my room is not pretty and perfect right this very minute, because it will be.
I am not going to worry about my students and how we will all do on the first day, because it will be pretty and perfect, just like it is supposed to be.
I am not going to worry about whether my lesson plans are perfect because, you know what, that first day is going to be a great day and I just know it!
I can’t wait to see my students from last year.
I can’t wait to meet my new students for this year.
And I can’t wait to share my love of food, cooking, and recipes with these great kids. Because we aren’t all going to be master chefs, but we are sure going to have a dang good time trying new foods and experimenting with new recipes.
Isn’t that what it is all about? Learning new things and making the best of any given situation?
That’s what chefs do.
We adapt and change and become the chef we want to be by rolling with the flow and making any foreseeable outcome the best outcome.
That is what I aim to do.
And that’s the experience I am going to give these kids.
They are going to have the best year in Culinary Arts, or my name isn’t Melissa Dean.
It’s funny, though. One of the other CTE teachers just walked into my room and she asked me what I was doing. And I said, “I’m writing.” She, of course, asked me what I was writing to which I quickly replied, “my newspaper article.”
Then, in true Texas form, I inquired, “What are you doing?”
She said, “Not much. I’m ahead. I’m ready!”
And I thought to myself, if I don’t take that and run with it, I’m going to miss an opportunity here.
An opportunity to remind you all, that we are in fact ready. Ready for whatever this year brings us or throws at us or heaves at us or slings at us!
We are ready.
Ready to do the best job we can as educators for your kids.
Whether it’s Mr. Jones’ Intro to Welding class or my Intro to Culinary Arts class, we are going to intro the heck out of it!
This school year is going to be a great year! Another year of firsts, for me, most definitely, but a year for the record books.
Remember that time in the year 2020...
Yeah. I remember it.
I will remember it fondly and look back on it with great pride and satisfaction.
My first year teaching a subject I love...
My first year teaching 117 kids that I can’t imagine not spending just one of those days with...
My first year teaching my life’s passion to those 117 kids...
So, what’s the goal for the 2020-2021 school year?
Same. Only better.
As always, I hope this article finds you and your family and friends happy, healthy, and well, ready to take on the next lap in the year 2020. The end, of the year that is, is just around the corner! And it is coming quickly.
Enjoy it.
Peace, love, and much joy,
Melissa Dean
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.