I believe in second chances.
I believe in giving them and receiving them.
I even believe in giving third and fourth chances.
Forgiveness, I feel, is particularly important now. Now more than ever, really.
Just the other day, I had someone tell me that I had burned a bridge with them.
Well, that just makes me sad.
I would hate to know that I had to go through life clinging onto the last shred of architectural integrity of a burned bridge.
I believe there is beauty in a burned bridge.
Without burned bridges, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to rebuild said bridges.
Therefore, I believe in second chances.
I believe in second chances with most anything.
That one sweater hanging in the closet that I just had to have – I only wore it once and vowed never to wear it again. It was itchy and hung funny the one time that I did wear it. However, I took it out of the closet and wore it one more time. Now, it’s one of my faves.
See, second chance.
What about that one restaurant in town that gave you less than stellar service that one time and the bread was kind of stale, and the one thing you used to order all the time that was just the best thing ever wasn’t that great – that one time. What if you didn’t give that restaurant or business owner a second chance?
What if?
I mean, I would hate to know that I was that person that couldn’t give someone or something another chance.
The grudge holding is not worth it. It’s exhausting and it literally takes away one’s joy.
Why would you want to do that?
When, instead, you could just move onward and upward.
So, here’s the plan.
Let’s do just that.
Move onward and upward with everything. With our lives, with our lost friendships, with our past mistakes.
And even with our food.
I believe in second chances.
Yes, even for food.
Forgotten family recipes, that little clipping from an old newspaper, and even that time honored comfort food casserole.
Perfection in food is in the eye of the chef, at this point, and so I present to you the Queen of Casseroles, revamped and revisited.
Yes. I gave myself that title.
That old family favorite that can’t seem to catch a new break….
But here it is….
Sweet M’s Queen Ranch Chicken
18 Tostadas
1 package of boneless, skinless chicken tenders
1 large can of Cream of Chicken Soup
I small can of Cream of Poblano Soup from HEB (yes, can only be found at HEB)
1-12 ounce container of whipped cream cheese
2 small cans of diced green chilies
2 bags of shredded mozzarella cheese
Garlic salt
Black Pepper
Olive Oil
So, to begin, let’s preheat our ovens to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a baking sheet by lining it with layer of foil and then parchment paper on top of that.
Next, let us prepare our chicken tenders by tossing them in olive oil, garlic salt and pepper. Lay them out in single layer and bake in the oven until the juices run clear and/or use a meat thermometer to make sure the chicken reaches a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Remove from the oven and let them cool so that you can safely handle the chicken to shred it or dice it, whichever you prefer.
In a large, clean bowl combine the can of cream of chicken soup, cream of poblano soup, both cans of diced green chilies with the liquid, and the container of whipped cream cheese until well combined. You will probably want to allow the cream cheese to come to room temperature so that it will combine easily with the other ingredients. It should make a smooth, creamy sauce. Be sure and taste your sauce and add garlic salt and pepper.
Ok, so next, you will need a 9 x 13 casserole dish. You will want to spray the pan with some kind of baking spray, to keep all your wonderful ingredients from sticking.
I usually begin by putting a small layer of the wonderful and easy sauce on the bottom of the baking dish and then start layering the tostadas. I use 6 for each layer. On top of the tostadas, you will want to layer more of the sauce, chicken, and shredded mozzarella. Then another layer of tostadas, sauce, chicken, and cheese until you have 3 layers. The top layer will be the rest of the sauce and a generous portion of mozzarella.
Next, you will want to place the casserole in your 350-degree oven and bake for approximately 20-25 minutes until the cheese is melted and all ooey, gooey and bubbly on top.
See. Second chances can be really good!
Let me know who yours turns out.
I know this article started our a little much. Something I just needed to share, I guess. Moving forward, let’s give all the second chances.
Let’s mend the fences.
Let’s rebuild the bridges.
Let’s amp up the casseroles.
As always, I hope this offering finds you and your family happy, healthy, and seeking joy in everything you do.
I wish you peace, love, and amazing and fun food!
Love,
Sweet M
