I really feel that way. It may sound silly and cliché, but these words are truer now than they have ever been. Sharing really is caring.
We are living in a world at a time when there is no greater need than the comfort of a smile from someone you don’t even know in the grocery store or the feeling of a hug from someone you haven’t seen in a while.
I can’t tell you what it means to me to be able to hug my husband at the end of the day, just because I need it and just because I can.
And now more than ever, we need to share.
We need to share what we can with the community that has literally sustained us for all of these years, without fail.
I don’t care who you are. At some point, someone in this quaint city reached out to you or your family and offered a helping hand in some way.
I know they have for me.
And now it is our turn.
In these very troubling times, I feel it is the least we can do.
For many, many years, Carey Dean and I have made it a mission of ours to help whenever we were able with donations to the Compassion Corsicana Food Pantry. And now, it just seems like a no-brainer since my long-time friend, Shannon Reel, is leading the pack of dedicated volunteers and employees that do all they can to make life a little easier for some in our community.
Each year, Shannon and her staff work tirelessly to provide over 800 holiday meal kits to families in need in Corsicana and the surrounding cities.
Shannon is a native of Tyler, Texas and moved back to Texas from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina in 2016 to be with her first grand baby. She then moved to Corsicana and graciously worked with me and for me at Sweet M’s for several years, before taking a position with Compassion Corsicana.
“I love what I do for a living. It’s like, I always thought that there was a bigger purpose for me and I didn’t know what it was,” Shannon said.
I think you have found it, my sweet friend.
She along with her group work tirelessly to make sure that families who need it, have holiday meals for their families. But they can’t do that without our help.
Without Corsicana’s help.
I have taken it upon myself to collect donations of boxed macaroni and cheese.
I mean, she only needs 1,600 boxes.
No biggie.
And we got this.
I have a donation box in my culinary arts classroom at the high school and, of course, some of my fabulous friends, such as Holly Hollingsworth at Feed Shack Boutique on Second Avenue are offering a 10% discount off of your in-store purchase of a regularly priced item when you drop off 10 or more boxes! That’s friendship right there!
And, The Square Root at 222 N. Main St. is also offering a discount when you come by and see them with a donation!
Thank you, Rick Johnson and Shannon Cerka!
And, here is a fun little fact!
On Saturday, Nov. 14, I will be set up downstairs in front of our loft to take donations. And there may even be some goodies down there. I mean, it is Mimosas in the Marketplace.
Duh.
So, please message me on Facebook, or hit me up on Instagram or catch me outside! I will come to you, if you need me to. I will even go to my home away from home, aka - the grocery store, to grab your donation for you!
If you know, you know.
When I feel passionate about something or when someone I love feels passionate about something, I will pretty much do anything and everything I can to help them fuel that passion.
Shannon, this one’s for you and our community.
“Compassion Corsicana has taught me that you truly never know the meaning of grace, humility, gratitude, success or even love, until you help others. At the end of the day, we’re here to make the world a better place and being a part of Compassion Corsicana helps me do that and for that, I’m eternally grateful.”
Well said, Shannon.
I hope my little offering this week inspires you.
I hope it empowers you.
And, more than anything, I hope it finds you and your loved ones, happy, healthy, and thankful for everything and every person you have in your life.
I know I am.
And as always,
I wish love, happiness, and all the joy you can stand!
Love,
Sweet M
