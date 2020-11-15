Sides matter.
At any given family function where the meal is supposed to be center stage, the side dishes almost always make the entire meal!
Try to tell me I’m wrong?
Let’s look at this way.
We ALL have that one family member, that if you don’t make the broccoli rice casserole or if the rolls aren’t the ones “just like Nanny made,” I mean, World War III could possibly break out!
And don’t even forget for one second to make that weird pink salad with the cherries in it……
UUUGGGHHHH.
Tell me the sides don’t matter and I will tell you that you may need to do some extensive reanalysis of your family, watching closely for the signs.
What are the signs?
I was hoping you would ask.
That one cousin, who is normally shy and reserved, very rarely speaks unless spoken to, all of the sudden becomes an overly-belligerent version of the Hulk when the green bean casserole is nowhere to be found.
Or Great Aunt Icie, who we all know and love until the homemade macaroni and cheese doesn’t make it to the table. Let alone if it does make it to its spot, but someone lets it slip that her daughter isn’t the one who prepared it.
Where’s the Broccoli and Rice Casserole?
Where’s the mashed potatoes?
Why is there salad on the table? We never eat salad!
What is happening right now??????
The quiet pout.
The hateful stare.
The stinging asides to those sitting closest to them.
I mean, it can be brutal.
I have even seen missing or incorrect side dishes literally bring holiday festivities to a crashing halt!
It can be brutal.
I used that word again because I can’t think of another word to use right here that conveys the severity of inaccurate or “less than typical” holiday side dishes! It’s a travesty!
You would think the world was coming to an end if the Corn casserole didn’t have jalapenos or heaven forbid the dressing didn’t have shredded chicken in it or the deviled eggs weren’t “deviled” enough!!!!
GEEEEZZZZZZ!
It’s truly enough to drive anyone insane!
So, tell me sides don’t matter and I will show you a family portrait after a less than stellar Thanksgiving feast to prove you wrong to infinity and beyond!
So, in short.
Sides matter.
Love your family no matter how they act.
And don’t let Great Aunt Flora Jane and Cousin Joe come to blows over the pecan pie.
That’s not a side, but can you imagine the scene at Grandma’s house if the pumpkin pie didn’t make a show?
I don’t even want to think about it.
So, here’s some of my family’s favorite side dishes. Not even favorite, more like must haves. I mean, I’m literally scared to not have these on my table for fear I might be drawn and quartered, whatever that means.
Fresh Green Bean Casserole
For the mushroom sauce:
4 Tablespoons, divided
8 ounces of mushrooms
1 teaspoon garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic, minced
3 Tablespoons of flour
1 cup of chicken stock
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup milk
salt, to taste
black pepper, to taste
For the Green Beans:
1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed and halved
1/2 cup parmesan cheese or shredded cheese of choice
1/2 cup toasted bread crumbs
6 ounce container of fried onions
Instructions
Pre-heat oven to 400°F.
Blanch the green beans:
Heat large pot of salted water to boil. Boil the green beans for about 5 minutes or until they are tender. Drain and put in ice bath to stop the cooking.
Make the mushroom sauce:
In oven proof skillet, melt 2 Tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook until golden about 5 minutes. Add garlic powder or minced garlic and remaining butter (2 tablespoons). Cook for about 1 minute.
Stir in the flour, cooking and stirring to remove lumps. Add the stock and Worcestershire sauce whisking until incorporated. Add the milk. Whisk until well combined. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Reduce heat to medium, stirring often, simmer until it starts to thicken, about 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning and salt again if needed. Turn off the heat.
Finish the Casserole: Add the green bean and cheese to the mushroom sauce in that same oven-safe skillet or combine them in a baking dish. Top the casserole with bread crumbs and fried onions.
Bake the casserole for about 15 minutes or until it’s golden brown and bubbly!
Look, I’m not going to lie or try to make out like I have never used canned cream of mushroom soup, because I have. However, this recipe is still relatively easy and my family loves it!
The Best Potato Casserole
6 Tablespoons butter divided
3/4 cup onion diced
2 cloves garlic minced
1 30 ounce bag of frozen, shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed -or- 12 small potatoes parboiled and shredded
1, 10.5 ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream or plain greek yogurt
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
2 cups sharp cheddar cheese shredded and firmly packed, divided
1 1/2 cup crushed cornflake cereal or panko bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium sized skillet, add 2 Tablespoons butter and sauté until the onions are translucent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together the cooked onions, garlic, hash browns, condensed soup, sour cream, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese.
Spread into a 9x13 inch baking pan. Top with remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese.
Melt the remaining 4 Tablespoons of butter and mix with the crushed cornflake crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the casserole.
Bake for 50-60 minutes or until cooked throughout and bubbly.
This casserole is one I make for several different family occasions. Some people call them Funeral Potatoes or Favorite Potato Casserole! The name doesn’t matter, as long as it comes out buttery, cheesy and delicious!
I hope this article finds you happy, healthy and with a heart full of things to be thankful for!
