So, last week while scrolling through Facebook, I read an interesting post.
I don’t know remember it word for word, but the main point of it was to skip to good the part.
The person that posted this was looking at a recipe but did not want to read the little story that came before it. They just wanted to skip to the good part.
The recipe itself.
So, that’s what I’m doing this week. No funny story or anecdote. No rhyme or reason to why I chose this recipe.
Just a list of ingredients and well thought out instructions without any back story.
No emotional tidbit that sparked my interest in writing said recipe, just the good part.
But really? We may want to question what the actual good part is. However, we will do that after the recipe.
So, here it goes.
The recipe.
Roasted Veggies with Cherry Glazed Baked Chicken
1 head of broccoli, chopped but left in larger pieces
1 head of cauliflower, chopped but left in larger pieces
½ of red onion, sliced
½ white onion, sliced
4 red potatoes, diced but left in larger pieces
2 sweet potatoes, diced but left in larger pieces
1 tablespoon of cinnamon
1 teaspoon of salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon, crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon of brown sugar
3 tablespoons of olive or canola oil (I prefer olive oil.)
For chicken marinade:
3 tablespoons of red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon of agave or honey
1 tablespoon of cherry preserves
½ cup of olive oil
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Line two baking sheets with foil and then place a sheet of parchment paper on top of that. Trust me, you will thank me later.
Ok, so in a clean bowl, whisk together the marinade for the chicken. Make sure everything is combined well and that the cherry preserves have broken down in the marinade mix. Put the chicken in a zip lock baggie and pour the marinade over the top. I like to massage the marinade into the chicken so that you will get all the flavor from the cherry preserves and the honey. This is one of the best marinades, so easy and flavorful!! Let the chicken rest in the marinade in the fridge while you prepare and roast the veggies.
In a large bowl, place all your chopped veggies. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the olive oil and spices, along with the salt and pepper. Pour over the veggies and toss together. Spread them onto one of the sheet pans in a single layer. Place in the oven and bake for 45 minutes. Once the edges of the broccoli and cauliflower and the other veggies are kind of brown, crunchy and delicious looking, take them out and check the potatoes. If they are fork tender, meaning you can cut them in half with said fork, then you won’t need to put them back into the oven. If they are still kind of hard, you will need to remove the rest of the veggies from the sheet pan and then place it back into the oven for another 30 minutes or so.
If all the veggies are ready, then go ahead and set them to the side and prepare the chicken for baking by taking it out of the fridge and laying it flat in a single layer on one of the prepared baking dishes. I usually pour the rest of the marinade over the chicken to help keep it moist while baking.
Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. You can check this at the thinnest part of the chicken breast and then at the thickest part to ensure that the chicken is baked evenly.
Now, my favorite part – the plating!
I use a pretty oval shaped platter and spread the roasted veggies evenly on the bottom. I then place the chicken breast at an angle atop the roasted vegetables. This makes for a beautiful, yet simple presentation for your guests or your family. I usually serve this main dish with a loaf of French bread and a nice green salad with tomatoes and cucumbers. This adds another fresh element to your meal. Maybe whip up a vinaigrette by using some of the same ingredients that were in the marinade we made earlier. I would use the red wine vinegar, olive oil, and a little bit of the cherry preserves along with some honey and a pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk this all together and serve with your green salad.
Ok, so I wish there were a way to take a survey and see what you all thought of the whole “skipping to the good part” scenario that just played out.
And honestly, there is not really a story to go along with the recipe. I just whipped it up for a family last week and thought it would make a good recipe for this article. It is super delicious, and very fall-esque, if I do say so myself.
I hope this latest offering of my culinary chops finds you and your family happy, healthy, and full of joy! And may you always be able to skip to the good part……
Even though the good part to me, would be the actual meal made from this recipe.
Peace, love, and good food!
Love,
Sweet M
