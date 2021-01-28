So, I am sitting here on my beautiful couch.
It’s my office, as of late.
And I ain’t mad about it.
It’s honestly a place I love to be.
I sit down with a freshly brewed cup of coffee, my laptop, a sweet little puppy dog named Dixie Jo, and all of these crazy and amazing ideas just rolling around in my head and just write and write and write.
Yeah.
Not so much.
It’s more like run to the kitchen and check on whatever I am cooking, run back to the couch and type a few sentences, run back to the kitchen to finish up what I was doing, run back to the couch when another thought strikes my fancy, run back to the shiny knife I left waiting on my cutting board with an unknowing vegetable as its next victim, then back to the laptop for a quick note, I mean, it’s just goes on and on and on.
And while to some it may seem exhausting, and it is. But it’s the best kind of exhausting I can imagine.
Plus, it helps me get my steps in.
Anyway, today’s thoughts come from me gazing longingly out our second story loft window out at the street below.
Weird, right?
Not really.
It’s raining.
Perfect weather for what, you ask yourself?
SOUP!
Because we all know I love the soup! I have never kept that a secret at all. As a matter of fact, I believe I wrote an article when it was still hot as Hades outside begging for even a kiss of cooler weather so I could start making all of the soups.
However, I am going to be exceptionally honest with you. I will eat soup whenever.
Doesn’t have to be cold outside. I feel like some people use that as an excuse not to enjoy the most comforting of the comfort foods.
I mean, let us ponder this.
What do you want to eat most when you don’t feel good?
Ice cream? No.
Chicken fried steak?
Ummmmm…..no.
A hamburger.
I mean, yes, maybe if you are really super hungry.
But let’s face it.
Soup is the go-to meal when you don’t feel well.
It just is.
And I will gladly go to the mat with anyone who wants tussle over this.
(Raise your hand if you got my well-placed wrestling analogy. Yay, me!)
So, let us analyze your soup options.
I mean, chicken noodle.
Obviously.
Taco soup?
No brainer.
Tomato?
Of course.
Loaded Baked Potato?
Sure.
Broccoli Cheese?
A very worthy soup choice.
And what do we want to eat with these?
Saltines?
Ok. I will bite.
Crackers. The good old American soup accompaniment.
The die hard, tried, and true, most amenable dipping apparatus for soup?
Many would say a grilled cheese sandwich is the best option.
I say, let’s step out of the bowl, so to speak.
Now, I on an occasion have paired many soups that I have made with anything from a good homemade buttermilk biscuit with my chicken noodle soup or a cheesy quesadilla with my note-worthy pulled pork taco soup. It’s just a fun way to mix things up and keep it interesting.
I have also made a ham and cheese biscuit slider to go with my broccoli cheese soup.
And while all these items make for perfect sides to what can sometimes feel like an otherwise boring meal, let’s really step outside our comfort zone.
Because let’s face it. While soup is supposed to be a “one pot wonder”, so to speak, sometimes, you just need a little something else.
So, I present to you my top five unconventional culinary options for that perfect addition to your meal.
And, I am sad to say that saltine crackers, did not make the cut.
1. BLT Sandwich – Now, just listen to me. Think of a nice, creamy bowl of tomato soup. What is better to dip into that than crisp tomato, lettuce, and bacon on a piece of toasted bread. And if you are not a fan of soggy bread, my advice, don’t let your bread get soggy. Besides, you will eat it so fast it won’t have time to soak up much of that soup because it is that phenomenal as a plus one. And just imagine if a piece of that crispy bacon fell in your soup……. it’s just a thought.
2.Buttermilk Biscuits – Canned or homemade. I mean, of course I am going to prefer homemade, but those Pillsbury guys really know what they are doing. Pull those biscuits out of the oven, golden brown, layer on some deli ham or turkey meat and add a slice of your fave cheese and BAM! Another really good, amazing, and unexpected side with potato soup, broccoli cheese soup or even chicken noodle. You can’t beat the flakiness of the biscuit paired with the creaminess of that soup and their dippability is off the charts!
Dippability. You like that, right?
Maybe we should create a dippability scale.
Don’t worry. I’m on it.
3. Cheese Quesadilla – Plain, simple, and oh so cheesy, this one runs a close race with the old faithful, grilled cheese. Perfect with any of your Mexican-style soups. Your standard taco soup, chicken enchilada soup, or one of my customer and client favorites, Mexican Street Corn soup would beg for something ooey and gooey and cheesy, like the simple and understated quesadilla.
4.Beautiful Side Salad – Ok. I saw the look on your face, and I hear that very loud and echoing sigh. Well, suck it back in, because, I am here to tell you, depending on the soup, a nice salad of mixed greens and fresh veggies with a bright vinaigrette may be just what the chef ordered. Like, the hearty and robust Italian favorite Minestrone. With its gorgeous blend of onions, carrots, tomatoes, spinach, parmesan cheese and earthy thyme and oregano, not to mention, the signature, orecchiette pasta, this one is just begging for something lighter on the side. I mean, you could go with old standby of garlic bread or bread sticks or a nice piece of crusty Italian bread, but we are trying to mix it up, remember?
5.Cornbread – Now I know some of you are thinking, “What? Cornbread, with soup?” Well, I say heck yeah, cornbread! It is so versatile, and you can add so many things to it to make extra special. It is honestly my favorite thing to eat with my Mama’s stew. And if you want to add ground meat or cream style corn or cheese and green chilies or even all of those things, you can put your own spin on it and really beef up your soup game.
Because who doesn’t need and WANT to beef up their soup game. I’m just saying…
Yes, some of these are a little unconventional and some of you may think I have lost my mind and maybe I have, but this is the part of cooking I love – the creative part. I will never stop being creative in my culinary wonderland of fun and food.
So, here’s yet another opportunity in this new year of 2021, to do something different. Be creative. Put on your smarty pants and your thinking caps and push the culinary envelope. And these are just suggestions. And I would love for all of my readers to please and thank you, send me YOUR ideas, via Facebook messenger or you can even email me. I would love to see pictures of the wonderful ways you are exercising your culinary muscles.
Because let’s face it, it’s just a plain old good time!
I hope this article finds you and your family and friends happy, healthy, and blessed beyond measure and just itching to get in the kitchen!
And as always, I wish you peace, love, and lots and lots of soup and sides!
Love always,
Sweet M.
