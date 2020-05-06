Well, my friends. It’s that time of year. Yep. It’s salad season. Now, most of you may be looking forward to the summer and “bikini” season, but my world is a little different. All the seasons for me bring a new culinary signature, so to speak. Summer is considered BBQ season. Fall is all about the pumpkin spice. Winter is soups and warm, cozy drinks by the fire. I mean, you get the picture.
Me, I look forward to all the fresh vegetables that are readily available. And with the grand edition of not one but two amazing farms here in our county, it is easier than ever to get that fresh produce without having to venture to the grocery store. Purdon Groves Farm and Schoolyard Farms Produce, both in the Purdon area, even have curbside pick up and can possibly be coaxed into making a delivery. I am waiting patiently for my delivery from Schoolyard Farms as we speak! Amazing fresh greens, radishes, kale, carrots, cucumbers and even a carton of farm fresh eggs are about to arrive at my loft door just any minute!
And we can’t forget C&J Farms out in Eureka on 287 with their amazing fresh herb blends and vegetables, as well! I mean, literal farm to table has never been so easy! I encourage each of you reading this to find these guys on Facebook and Instagram and follow them! They post weekly what produce bundles they have available or how you can pick and choose what you want.
Seriously, as I am sitting here writing this article, I get a message that my delivery is almost here from Schoolyard Farms. Oh my gosh! You will not believe the amazing and gorgeous fresh herbs and vegetables I just received. Basil, dill, and rosemary. Carrots, breakfast radishes, cucumbers. Just beautiful! I can’t wait to make something amazing with each and every item! And if that weren’t enough, Joe and Danielle Vandever are just the coolest humans ever! We stood on the sidewalk and visited for a little bit and it was just nice to meet the faces behind the produce, so to speak. So, find them on Facebook and the others I mentioned and follow them, watching intently for the produce they have harvested for the week.
Ok, so in celebration of the bounty I just received, I’m going to share some of my favorite salad recipes for you to try and enjoy. These are easy and flavorful and can be a complete meal! I hope this week’s article finds you happy, healthy and hungry!
And as always, much love,
Roasted Veggie Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing
2 cups of mixed greens
1 sweet potato, peeled and cubed
1 bunch of asparagus, trimmed and sliced into 2-3 equal pieces per stalk
1 cup of grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise
½ red onion, thinly sliced
1 head of broccoli, chopped
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
Olive oil
2 teaspoons of Salt
1 teaspoon of Pepper
1 teaspoon of Garlic Powder
1 teaspoon of Paprika
1 teaspoon of chili powder
For the Cilantro Lime Dressing:
1 bunch of cilantro
Juice of 2 limes
Olive oil
1 half of an avocado, pit removed and flesh scooped out
3 tablespoons of honey
Salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with foil and then on top of that line with parchment paper.
Take your prepared vegetables and lay them out on the baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle the veggies with olive oil and then toss them to make sure they are coated. In a small clean bowl, put the salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and chili powder, mix together, and then sprinkle evenly over the top of the vegetables, making sure to toss the veggies to make sure they are coated and seasoned well.
Place your prepared in the preheated oven and cook until the edges are kind of crunchy and golden on the edges, for approximately 20-25 minutes.
Once they are ready, take them out and allow them to cool.
While the vegetables are roasting in the oven, let’s work on the dressing.
Ok, so on the cilantro. I usually just take the leaves off from the top, this is the easiest way, and then throw them in a blender along with the other ingredients, waiting until tasting at the end to add in salt and pepper. The dressing will be kind of creamy, but you can add more olive oil or lime juice to loosen it up. This is one of my favorite dressings and we will use it another salad recipe.
So, this is how I plate this gorgeous and colorful salad. I lay a nice bed of the mixed greens in a salad bowl or on a pretty plate. And then, I kind of lay the veggies our in rows across the top. It will look so beautiful! And that dressing, oh my gosh! I am kind of a dressing junkie, so I am usually pretty liberal with it. Enjoy!
Ok, so for this one, I want you dig deep into your culinary psyche and find you go to Mexican Shredded Chicken recipe that you use for tacos or taco soup, etc. because we all have one. Whether it’s a slow cooker recipe or Instapot recipe or whether you bake it off in the oven like me, any one of these recipes will do. I will share mine really quick. Are you ready? Here it goes.
4 chicken breasts
Salt and pepper
1 can of Rotel
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Salt and pepper each side of your chicken breasts and place in a shallow baking dish. Pour the can of Rotel over the top and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken at the thickest part is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Once your chicken is done, take it out of the oven and let it cool slightly before you try to shred it. Set it off to the side and prepare the rest of the salad ingredients.
Now this particular salad wasn’t on the menu at Sweet M’s but it definitely will be on the next one.
I call this the Mexican Street Taco Salad.
Mexican Street Taco Salad
Shredded Salsa Chicken
1 cup of chopped cilantro
mixed greens
1 package of mixed greens
1 cup of white onions, diced
Sliced Avocado
And for this salad, I’m bringing back the Cilantro Lime dressing.
Ok so to plate this salad up, I usually put all the ingredients in one nice bowl because everyone loves to eat this one! I layer the mixed greens on the bottom and then add the chopped cilantro to it and toss it a little bit. Then I sprinkle the top with the diced white onions and then the shredded chicken and top with a nice fan of the sliced avocado. Then take the cilantro lime dressing and drizzle it over the top. I serve this salad with tortilla chips and love! It truly is one of the easiest, but tastiest salads there is to make. Everyone loves it! Enjoy!
