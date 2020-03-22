I hope this day finds you happy and safe and healthy.
With everything that is going in our world right now, I just wanted to take this opportunity through this article to share what I have been feeling, as far as, being at home away from my students, my coworkers, my routine and pretty much everything I have come to know for myself over the past eight months.
Never in a million years, did I ever think that teaching was even in the realm of possibilities as a career for me. Especially, teaching something that I absolutely love to do myself! So, teaching culinary arts has just been a blessing I never knew I needed. The kids and the routine of it all was something I definitely needed in my life after being off since closing Sweet M’s.
With that being said, I want to make something very clear. We are not on vacation. We are not on an extended spring break. We are not just sitting around doing nothing. We are grieving. We are worrying. We are concerned. And we are doing everything we can to keep our heads above water as we face along side you, the uncertainty of the next few months.
We miss our students something terribly. We are trying to remember a time when we weren’t raising our voices to them asking, no begging them, please sit down or to please be quiet while we are speaking. Or if any my kids read this or if their parents will share this with them, my usual go to comment when we are working in our kitchen labs is “ok guys! Let’s get it together! You only have 30 minutes to plate and get cleaned up!” They think that’s funny and give me a hard time about that. But that’s what I’m missing. I am missing Keke coming in singing or rapping and I all I have to say is “Keke!” and his response is always, “Mrs. Dean! Mrs. Dean! But I have a song in my soul!” I am missing that.
I am missing my visitors at lunch. I am missing the students who need me and come in my classroom just to talk to me about whatever is going on in their lives. I am missing the multiple backpacks on the floor, the spiral notebooks left on the prep tables, the Mrs. Dean “can I’s.”
I am missing all of that, while I sit at home trying to find some way to keep my students and their parents engaged through Facebook postings and writing simple and easy recipes that more than just my high school students can do. All of the students at home need some type of creative and artistic outlet to keep their minds working! I’m even doing some of the assignment options that my colleagues have posted just trying to keep from going crazy.
Black out poetry is something I didn’t know existed, but I’m trying it out. I’m reading about food of other cultures trying to keep my mind on the ready if and when we do go back to school. I am watching episodes of Liziqui on YouTube which I totally recommend. She is this amazing chef from Japan who lives with her grandmother and husband in this otherworldly realm of gorgeousness with every fruit and vegetable available to her. I highly recommend watching this with your kids or husband or your girlfriends. I mean even while she is preparing the food, it looks beautiful in a basket just waiting there to be made into something amazing.
I may seem like I’m all over the place in this article, but I assure you I am focused. Highly focused and intensely preparing for the day I can see my students and colleagues again.
I also want to commend our administration and everyone that has been working with them to keep us informed and keep us sane as we all face together the uncertainty of the rest of our school year. And I want to thank them for this amazing opportunity I have been given. It has obviously and most assuredly changed my life for the better and I will be forever grateful for it. Please everyone, stay safe. Stay home. Stay healthy. Much love.
