I love all kinds of salads.
Fruit salads, pasta salads, loaded vegetable salads, salads with fruit and veggies – all kinds of salads. I love to make amazingly flavorful homemade dressings that compliment these salads, as well.
I mean it is no secret that when Sweet M’s was open, it was the go-to place to grab a good, healthy, and beautiful salad!
My favorite was probably the Kitchen Sink that took all my fave salad toppings and put them all in one amazing bowl. Mixed greens, baked chicken, sliced strawberries, blueberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, and slivered almonds served with a honey balsamic vinaigrette. One of our biggest sellers and one of the most colorful and gorgeous salads!
One of my other signature salads from Sweet M’s was a Black Bean Salad with corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, green bell pepper and red onion with a creamy avocado and cilantro dressing. All of this piled up on a bed of mixed greens! So simple, easy and another Sweet M’s favorite!
And it is not even a lie that pasta is one of the best avenues for creating a salad. You can take any pasta-bowtie, penne, shells, orecchiette (which is one that looks like little seashells), even regular spaghetti noodles! Boil it according to the package directions, drain it and let it cool, and then add black olives, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, and grape tomatoes with a little homemade vinaigrette of olive, oregano, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste to make a Greek inspired pasta salad that will be sure to be a crowd pleaser!
And now, now is the time to start taking all of those vegetables that you have wanted to try but just never had the opportunity to research or just even taste for the first time! Purdon Groves Farms and Schoolyard farm have an amazing selection of mixed greens, fresh herbs, heirloom tomatoes, and these little beauties called sungold tomatoes – all so full of flavor and fun! I just made a fresh tomato salad with strawberries, red onion and rosemary, and a splash of strawberry jalapeno balsamic dressing. So good! Add a little fresh mozzarella, and voila! Just what you need to that impromptu summer gathering!
So, let me encourage all of you to branch out, get out of your comfort zone as far as vegetables and combinations of those vegetables go, and make something fun, flavorful, and delicious for your family and friends during these hot summer months!
And here are a few recipes I have developed for you to try!
And as always, peace, love, and good food!
Love,
Melissa Dean
Sweet M’s Black Eyed Pea Salsa
2 – 15.5 ounce cans of black eyed peas
1 jar of roasted red peppers with garlic
1 cup of chopped green bell pepper
1 cup or thinly sliced red onion
2 – 15.5 ounce cans of corn
1 diced jalapeno
2 seeded and diced Roma tomatoes
2 diced avocados
Zest of one lime
Juice of two limes
Salt and pepper to taste
Take all of these fabulous ingredients and mix them together in a bowl. Serve with tortilla chips. Enjoy!
Apple, Carrot and Cabbage Kale Salad with Apple Cider Honey Dressing
1 cup of finely chopped kale
1 cup of spinach leaves, roughly chopped
1 apple, cut into matchsticks
1 carrot, cut into matchstick
1 cup of thinly sliced green cabbage
1 cup of thinly sliced purple cabbage
¼ cup of slivered almonds
For dressing:
1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar
1 cup of olive oil
1 tbsp of honey
For the apple, carrot, cabbage slaw:
Mix the apple and carrot matchsticks with the thinly sliced green and purple cabbage. Drizzle the dressing over the top and lightly toss until coated.
Mix the spinach and kale together and layer in a bowl or a on a pretty plate. Pile the apple and carrot slaw on top of greens and drizzle remaining dressing. Sprinkle with slivered almonds. Enjoy!
