Editor's Note: In honor of their anniversary, Melissa's husband, Carey Dean, took over her weekly column to share his thoughts on his wife's passion for cooking.
Hold the hot dog boat! I am not Melissa but I do know her very well, I’m Mr. Melissa Dean. Truthfully, I’m Carey Dean, the husband. I know everyone is used to reading Melissa’s articles with her words of wit and food wisdom but today may be a little different.
It is a joy for me to share, with you, some of my thoughts on my wife’s passion for food and cooking. Most of us are passionate about something in our lives be it art, music, movies, woodworking etc. However, Melissa is an endless stream of creative ideas and she takes the time and effort to realize those ideas in some form or fashion and I am often the one that that is stuck telling the truth. Having said that, I am happy to report that she swings for the fence at every bat and also understands that even though Babe Ruth was a home run king, he struck out a lot. But that’s what she knows she has to do and that’s exactly what she does.
Food is necessary for our survival but that does not mean that it has to be boring. This is where I think my wife shines. I can’t tell you how many times that she has said, “OK, I’m closing this kitchen down so if you want something, speak up now or forever hold your peace!” I’ll say, “Just bring me some ice cream with a little chocolate syrup on it.” Minutes later, and this is a true story, Melissa walks to me from the kitchen telling me that she is holding something new. I honestly thought we had ran out of “something new” the other day. Yes, there was a plate with the ice cream but, she had thought of making a root beer cake. A what? Yes, a root beer cake plus the chocolate syrup, fresh cut strawberries, plus strawberry syrup. It was one of those are you about to ask for jewelry moments.
As a husband that enjoys food and cooking, it’s fun and fulfilling having a wife that enjoys those things in a way that you could never imagine. I will say that if you fix your own plate, you better do it right because she takes pictures of nearly every meal and snack. It is awesome to watch her take something as elemental as a meal and not only make it taste amazing but look amazing as well. Creativity is the Queen of her kitchen and with that creativity, she always makes sure that I eat like a King. The cool thing about that is, anyone can use their creativity to achieve anything they want to do better.
So ladies and guys, picture in your mind what it is that you want to taste and then picture how you are going to ace that flavor. It may take some swinging for the fence and striking out a few times but you can do it. Then it comes to making it look like it came out of a nice place or a magazine and then put it in front of someone you love. Get ready because they are either gonna be impressed or call for pizza delivery but, when you ace it, everybody is gonna find out. Create the food you want to eat and more importantly, create the food you want to share. I’m certainly glad my wife, Melissa Dean, does.
