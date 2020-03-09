I have always been very proud of the food and restaurants that we have in Corsicana. And over the past years, more and more gourmet-style food is making a showing around town.
From the Dirty Fries at the Moontower to the Burrata Caprese Salad at Across the Bistro, these restaurants and their owners are making a name for themselves and their Chefs. And in an effort to promote these fabulous eateries, as well as the hard working and talented chefs and line cooks that make these places fabulous, here are my choices for the 5 best things to eat in Corsicana, Texas.
So my very favorite thing to eat in downtown Corsicana is the Minestrone soup at Napoli’s. Charlie and the rest of the Napoli’s boys, have turned this simple soup into my absolute favorite food most anytime of the year. The rich and flavorful broth mixed with the fresh vegetables and chicken is just the best thing even on a hot Texas afternoon, I swear. The homemade garlic rolls are the perfect dipper for this hearty and delicious Melissa Dean favorite. My husband even asks for it sometimes! Charlie has offered to teach me how to make it, but why mess with a good thing?
Next up is the aforementioned Burrata Caprese Salad at Across the Street Bistro. It’s definitely my go-to brunch order for Saturday morning. It’s so light and the fresh tomatoes paired with cantaloupe, strawberries and that creamy burrata mozzarella as well as that drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette is hands down one of the best things to order. I mean, I could probably list more than half the items on the menu as some of my most sought after meals when my stomach is growling. Maybe I will revisit this topic in a future article. I can’t say enough wonderful things about Chef Andreas, Heather and his sous chef, Amy. They keep moving and shaking with new and inventive menu items. Yep. I will definitely have to pay them a visit and eat all of the things with a report back.
There is absolutely nothing better than the Dirty Fries at the Moontower at the Oaks. Aptly named for their extreme combination of perfectly cooked French fries, juicy brisket, spicy pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, green onions, and then finished with a drizzle of chipotle ranch, this appetizer can’t be beat! And really, there is honestly enough on the plate to share with a friend and then some! This is by far their most famous dish and it can’t and won’t ever be replicated by anyone. Ever! So remember, when you’re with your buddies and watching the sports, this appetizer is a must try in Corsicana!
So, while Across the Street Diner is a part of the bistro, the menus are completely different. The diner is a more laid back and casual atmosphere with the best breakfast and lunch faire hailing from here! With a varied menu that reaches from the Hometown Traditions Breakfast which is two eggs any way, sausage, bacon or ham, Chef Andreas’ amazing potatoes and the choice between biscuits or toast to my favorite, the Texas Grilled Cheese, which is bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and arugula on Texas Toast. All sandwiches come with your choice of a side dish of course and my definite favorite is the macaroni salad! You can’t really go wrong with anything on this menu!
So last but definitely not least, we need to head down highway 287 to the amazing Harbor Inn. Hidden away from the rest of Navarro County, this busy lakeside restaurant offers anything from filet mignon to my personal favorite, the White Pie.
This is an amazing specialty flatbread pizza topped with olive oil, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic and spinach that you really must order when you visit this beautiful lakeside hideaway. Be sure and invite a friend because you will not want to experience it alone!
I hope this will help some of you who may or may not know that these places exist or that this level of amazing food is available here in Corsicana, Texas. Be sure to be watching for an exclusive closer look at some of these restaurants in the coming months, as well as some new places opening soon! Enjoy!
