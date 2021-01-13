Is it unsatisfied or dissatisfied?
The definition of “unsatisfied” is to feel unfulfilled by something. For instance, a plate of food may taste awesome, but if it doesn’t fill you up, you may be left feeling “unsatisfied.” To be dissatisfied is to be displeased or unhappy with something. For example, a plate of food may fill you up, but taste really bad. Therefore, your dining experience would be dissatisfying.
I don’t really want to be either one of those ever.
Especially when it comes to food.
There is a certain feeling of loss that washes over me when food is not good, or I am left wanting more.
There is a simple remedy for this that may seem to some to be almost too easy.
Maybe even a little comical.
And so here it is.
Don’t eat bad food and I don’t care what anyone says, always make more than you should.
I mean, leftovers are fantastic.
See. An easy, almost comical remedy.
Look. Let’s face it. Most of us go to a restaurant or order food with little, if any thought for the people who make the food. That restaurant owner or chef who puts everything they can into their business.
And this may be coming on the heels of one of the hardest years most small business owners have ever had the grave misfortune of witnessing, but I feel a need to open a discussion about levels of dissatisfaction.
It’s so hard to work in this industry, to stay relevant in this industry, and to keep the would-be wolves at bay in this industry.
It’s easy to get lost, to lose focus, and to become a has-been.
It’s all too easy.
But that’s why I try to keep my creative outlets flowing.
I don’t just cook. I write.
And I don’t just write newspaper articles. I write poetry, short stories, recipes, and I am even working on writing a play.
I decorate.
I organize.
I sing and I dance.
I exercise.
I create.
I don’t ever want to become unsatisfied or dissatisfied, EVER.
So, I reinvent myself, almost daily.
It’s a must in this business.
In this world, even.
Nothing changes the fact that you get decide what you want and when you want it.
No one gives us a set of rules or regulations to follow to ensure that we get what we want out of our own lives.
No one tells us how to navigate the roads we choose to take to get to where we want to be.
New year, new ideas.
New day, new you.
Don’t allow yourself to be dissatisfied or unsatisfied.
It’s too easy to become complacent or settle.
And I refuse to settle.
I refuse to serve what every other chef is serving.
I choose to not be dissatisfied.
I choose to be happy and satiated.
Satisfied to the fullest.
I suggest you do the same.
Can I get an amen?
Thank you and please pass the Apple, Carrot and Kale Salad with Maple Bacon Vinaigrette.
Can I get another amen?
Apple, Carrot and Kale Salad with Maple Bacon Vinaigrette
1 cup of finely chopped kale
1 cup of spinach leaves, roughly chopped.
1 apple, cut into matchsticks
1 carrot, cut into matchsticks
½ red onion, thinly sliced
1 cup of thinly sliced green cabbage
1 cup of thinly sliced purple cabbage
¼ cup of slivered almonds
6 slices of crispy fried bacon, crumbled
And please reserve the bacon drippings!!!
For dressing:
1/4 cup of Apple Cider Vinegar
½ cup of Olive Oil
½ cup of reserved bacon drippings
1 tbsp of Maple Syrup
For the dressing:
Bring back the good ol’ Mason jar method.
Pour all the ingredients for the dressing into the mason jar and shake, shake, SHAKE!
Done!
For the apple, carrot, cabbage slaw:
Mix the apple and carrot matchsticks with the thinly sliced green and purple cabbage. Drizzle the dressing over the top and lightly toss until coated.
Mix the spinach and kale together and layer in a bowl or a on a pretty plate. Pile the apple and carrot slaw on top of greens and drizzle remaining dressing. Sprinkle with slivered almonds and crumbled bacon. Enjoy!
This is a revamped version of one of my very favorite salads. It’s filling and kind of healthy if you don’t over do it on the bacon and that amazing vinaigrette!
I hope this offering finds you and your family happy, healthy, and full of anticipation for all the wonderful things that will come your way in 2021!
And as always,
I wish you peace, love, and delicious food, from my plate to yours.
Love,
Sweet M
