It’s not happening. Not in my kitchen.
You may be asking, “What’s not happening?”
I’m here to tell you, no cooking of any kind is going on in my kitchen. Not without some very essential tools.
First of all, if I’m teaching young culinary minds how to be the masters of their own kitchens, how can I possibly not run my kitchen with the same hardcore attitude I bring to the classroom? I mean, come on! As a teacher and chef, I feel it’s my job, no, it’s my responsibility to be prudent and diligent when requiring that my kitchen be stocked with certain accoutrements, if you will, for completing the fine task of cooking a delicious meal or baking a sweet treat.
Most of my friends and family find it shocking how utterly fanatical I am about the essential tools of the trade I must have at my disposal in my kitchen before I will even begin to cook. And you know my students think I’m crazy most days when I freak out if they use a fork instead of an actual spoon to mix something! Anyway, it’s just how I am. I feel like trained and professional chefs are taught to use certain cooking utensils for a reason. Therefore, I find it imperative that I do the same. Plus, there are just some things I can’t live without in this particular area of my life.
So, I’m going to give you a look into the drawers of my sweet and thoughtful lofty kitchen.
Here it goes:
In my drawer of culinary weaponry, you will most assuredly find at least five whisks. A whisk is generally used to blend ingredients until they are completely smooth or to incorporate air into a mixture of say dry ingredients for baking, etc. using a known as whisking or whipping. I have two different sizes, but all the same. All made of some kind of metal and wire conglomeration. No plastic ones. They are flimsy and they just don’t do the job as well for me. I use a whisk for any number of kitchen tasks. From whipping egg whites or making sure a sauce I am cooking comes out lump free, or just beating Carey Dean with it when he won’t get out of my way – all extremely important uses I might add. I also use my whisk while I am cooking to make gestures that prove a point when having a heated conversation with my husband or anyone else that may be in the loft at that time. Now, this particular use doesn’t always turn out well for me because it typically will make a mess in some way. Just saying. Anyway, a whisk is an extremely important tool that you must have in your kitchen. Any high school graduates going off to college or moving into their first apartment will definitely need to add this to their shopping list for new things they need for their home.
Ok, next up is a chef’s knife. And let me tell you, there is no single tool for cooking that you will rely on more or use more often than a chef’s knife. Not for the faint of heart, this is an extremely sharp knife that I use for chopping, slicing, mincing, and dicing anywhere from cuts of meat to vegetables or fruit. Now, I have several but of course I have a favorite brand and they are kind of expensive, but for as much chopping, slicing, mincing, and dicing that I do and the shear skill it requires, you will want to spend the money for a really good knife. I don’t use my chef’s knife for gesturing or anything else, as it is very important to remember safety first whilst in the kitchen area.
A good pair of tongs is a must have for me. If there is any reason to up-level your kitchen “cred” by buying a good pair of tongs, this is it. Tongs can flip, toss, turn, and scrape. And by good pair of tongs, I mean ones with silicon grips on the handles and a lock switch on the end so there are no messes when they snap open and you send a chicken breast flying across the room. Not good. I use them for tossing salads, flipping meat in the pan, I even use it when plating pasta. They are indispensable when preparing chicken. Keeps one from needing to handle the chicken thereby not only washing your hands 50 more times than you need to, but principally from cross-contaminating anything else you may be cooking. Tongs. Essential.
So, most kitchens will have the usual measuring spoons, wet ingredient measuring cups, and dry ingredient measuring cups. However, we don’t realize how capital these items become to a chef when you move to a new loft and you can’t find them when you unpack your boxes. I mean, this was a literal nightmare for me this past Thanksgiving when I was trying to cook right after we had moved and I couldn’t find the darn things! These items are imperatively like my right hand! Always, always make sure you have these in your arsenal.
A flat wooden spatula is the ultimate multi-tasker and is a tried and true friend in the kitchen. Again, you don’t know what you’ve got, until it’s gone. I can’t tell you how much I love mine. The brand is Thyme & Table from Walmart and it is fabulous! Not only is it pretty, but its sturdy and I use it for flipping, sautéing, serving any number of things. This brand from Walmart is a good brand, not too expensive and high quality.
These are just some of my most required tools of my trade! There are so many more and I promise as we continue on our culinary journey together that I will introduce you to many more! As a matter of fact, stay tuned for next weeks article as we explore some of my favorite spring salads. I promise to bring the recipes and fun!
As always, I wish you, your family and your friends health and happiness.
Much love, Melissa Dean.
