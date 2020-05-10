As I am sitting in my “office” today and looking around at all of the beautiful plants and flowers that The Square Root has, I am thinking of my Mom. And it may be because these guys are really busy today with customers coming in looking for Mother’s Day gifts. Or it may be just the simple fact that I’m thinking about my Mom.
My mom always says that she doesn’t know where I learned to cook.
I always scratch my head at that comment.
I mean, where else do little country girls learn to cook? From watching their Mom, right? From being right up underneath her feet every time she walks into the dang kitchen to start to cook something or bake something, right?
My Mom swears she doesn’t even really know how to cook, but I SWEAR she must be thinking of someone else. My sweet Mom taught 24 screaming kindergartners all day, loving every second of it, and then came home and made sure she had a good meal on the table for all us by 5 p.m., every single day.
Every. Single. Day.
Not to mention the fact that both of my grandmothers and my aunts were amazing cooks! My Aunt Carole Ann was one of the best bakers in the world! She made and decorated some of the most beautiful cakes for weddings and birthdays! And now, so does my cousin, Jennifer Boyd. So, hmm…I can’t imagine where I got my love of cooking and baking! And it goes without saying I love to eat, I mean, duh.
If you didn’t learn to cook boxed macaroni and cheese from your Mom, then you were probably severely limited in the culinary arsenal category for dorm room food. Just that basic recipe on that blue and yellow box taught me how to boil water, measure, and mix and a couple of other cool “kitcheny” terms I like to throw around. But she can never say she didn’t teach me how to cook. Because she did and so much more.
Being in the kitchen cooking for Carey Dean and River is one of my greatest joys in life. Cooking and serving food to our community gives me no greater pleasure in the world. Making and trying new dishes is exciting to me and keeps my creativity cranking at a level that I can’t even fathom myself sometimes! So, I give props to all of you Moms out there, cooking and serving meals to your families at a time in our lives when it may be the most important meal you serve for the rest of your life. Even if it is just a weenie sandwich. (That one is for my Mom. A little inside joke between us.)
One of my favorite meals from my Mom is roast with potatoes, carrots and onions, her pea salad, and brown and serve rolls. You know the ones that come in the red and yellow package that you put a little pat of butter on and stick in the oven for 10 minutes? Perfect every time. And they are the easiest and best. And her pot roast recipe is one of the best things ever! Salt and pepper on all sides, then sear on all sides, place in a roasting pan with the potatoes, carrots and onions and cook slow and low until, voila, culinary perfection! Now, here is the real joy of this favorite meal of mine. The pea salad recipe.
Mama’s Pea Salad
1 can of sweet peas, drained
2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
½ cup of shredded or cubed cheese, personal preference
1 apple, cored and diced
½ cup of mayo
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Open the can of peas and gently drain the liquid inside. You don’t want that in your salad. It will make it kind of runny. Pour your peas into a clean and dry bowl and set aside. Prepare your hard-boiled eggs, cheese and apple and place in the bowl with the peas. Gently mix these together being careful not to crush the peas. Add in your mayo, and again, mix gently. Add in your salt and pepper to taste and there you go! Now you are all set with your pot roast, potatoes, carrots and onions, pea salad and rolls! An amazing meal, that yes, my Mom cooked.
So, Mom, the next time you say, “I just don’t know where, Melissa learned to cook.” You can remember that I learned from watching you. I learned from watching you feed your family. Thank you, Mom. You possibly have given me the greatest gift of my life.
Much love,
Melissa Dean
