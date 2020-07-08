Nine years ago, I composed my first song. When I played the last note, I wept, overwhelmed by the intimacy I felt with God. I wondered if God felt that way when He created.
That morning, I had never composed a song. That afternoon, I had. It seemed spiritual. I didn’t judge whether it was bad or good, I was simply amazed.
With my God-given talent and a desire to see where it took me, seven years ago, I started a band with my friends Lisa and Claire. We called ourselves “Organic Mocha.” Three middle-aged natural-haired black women on a journey to burst into our creative selves. Every two weeks, we assembled in my home studio, mic in hand, to create.
Early in our journey, Lisa’s husband commented, “The group sounds great, but all your songs are sad.” We didn’t realize they were sad, they were simply polaroid shots of our current emotions and experiences.
We grew personally and in our art as we walked through life changes, relationships, job issues, and global events. The next year, we road-tripped to a songwriter’s festival in New Hampshire to perform one of our songs, a dramatized coming-of-age anthem. The audience laughed and cheered. We had grown, and so had our songs. We felt funny, so we wrote funny. Our songs captured our moments.
Last month, I had the honor of meeting 100 West artist-in-residence, Spencer Evans, who was commissioned to sculpt a statue of G.W. Jackson, Corsicana’s first black principal. I love hearing the backstory of artists. Spencer told me the juicy details about the choices he made in designing the sculpture. He wanted to demonstrate that G.W. Jackson was a powerful man, so he sculpted him sitting with his feet firmly planted on the ground and spread slightly apart. He had him lean forward and extend his right hand, perhaps to invite or offer, and to take up space in the world. Spencer dressed the statue in a fine suit and expensive shoes to illustrate the admiration and dignity that Mr. Jackson deserves.
Into the statue, Spencer poured his passion and emotion, his life experience as a black man, his father’s experience as a principle, all that he learned about G. W. Jackson, and all he experienced in Corsicana during a COVID-19 and racism pandemic. Into his art Spencer poured himself, to create a statue of beauty, power, and honor.
Art is vital. It says as much about our culture and time as our architecture, technology, or demographic statistics. The heartbeat of humanity; capturing the moments.
Sometimes, I wonder what I’d be like if I never found my art. It brings me joy and absorbs feelings I can’t contain. It tells my stories and connects me to people and places I may have never experienced otherwise.
I’ve met several people who came to Corsicana to create, either for a month or a lifetime. I feel blessed to have found a community that invests in art. I hope my artist friends use this season of isolation to create, and create, and create, capturing all that’s inside and pouring it into each project. And I hope anyone who hasn’t found a creative outlet picks one.
It’s a matter of the art.
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals! She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center now offering virtual therapy sessions. Contact PamCDudley@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.
