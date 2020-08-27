I’ve grown to love my morning walks in my small town of Corsicana. A brisk four-mile trek from my house, to the other side of downtown, and back. My retired police officer neighbor taught me to walk down Main Street and always face traffic.
I enjoy waiving to passing cars and calculating the percentage of people who wave back. It’s become my gauge for town hospitality. Corsicana does well in hospitality. A few passing drivers even offer a huge smile and put their hand out the window, some honk. When I lived in the Washington DC area, honks were unnerving and felt disrespectful at times, but in Corsicana, I know it’s probably someone who knows me.
The daily walks are refreshing and peaceful, except for one patch of street. I approach the area cautiously—the fence covered in a wall of vines. As I walk from one end of that fence to the other, I brace myself for the inevitable. And suddenly, my heart leaps as I hear the billowing bark of a bulldog and the rattle of the fence as the dog hurls its body against it. I call the bulldog, Billy Bull. Each morning, I pray, “Lord, keep that fence secure!"
In thinking about my series on Cognitive Distortions, which are the ways our brain twists information and leads us to make faulty conclusions, I thought about BillyBull. I imagined what his barks meant.
“Get away, or I’ll sink my canines into your calf.”
BillyBull always greets me the same, chase, and bark. He never whimpers or stands panting like the other dogs I pass. Nope. BillyBull charges and barks. It’s as though he’s decided I’m a threat, and he is determined to secure his yard.
I’ve seen lots of people jump to conclusions, including myself. We see or hear something and, without exploring further, or asking questions, we decide we know what it means. Our conclusion is usually negative. These negative conclusions can cause us distress and life problems. In part six in my series on Cognitive Distortions, we will explore the distortion, “jumping to conclusions” and explore how it can twist our thinking and lead us to faulty conclusions.
For many, life quickly moved from interactive and face to face, to virtual. Rather than hugs and smiles, we use likes and smileys. I often pause, contemplating whether to “heart” or “thumbs-up” a friend’s Facebook post. I find myself scrolling to evaluate the chosen emojis. As I type this, it’s all nonsense, but it’s my world now. I connect with more people virtually than in person.
Catapulted into uncertainty, we experience things that affect our mental health and quality of life. Our new normal is entirely unpredictable. Parents are teachers for the first time. Teachers are required to do their job in ways they never expected and put aside personal health concerns to teach children. Kids don’t see their friends, adults either. Grandparents are alone in nursing homes. Soon we will vote for the next president. Winter will arrive, and we still don’t know when Broadway will open again.
In this era of uncertainty and change, we must examine our thinking and avoid sliding into negativity, anxiety, and depression.
How often do we decide someone was stupid for their beliefs, faith, or choice of Presidential Candidate, or Vice President? It’s easy to make a snap judgment. It’s harder to seek to understand someone else’s perspective.
When I arrived in Corsicana, I met lots of people. One of the odd things I noticed is that we didn’t discuss politics. Coming from the DC area, it seemed refreshing but peculiar to talk about something other than politics. Connected with the community of creatives, the non-profit community, and my church, I noticed that we talked about the issue that united us, art, fundraising or community need, and God. We didn’t spend much time discussing the issues that divide us.
Then one day, a friend told me about some political volunteer work she was doing. She spoke about her experience and ended her statement with, “and of course, you know all about that." But I knew nothing of it. For some reason, she assumed that she knew my experience. But all she knew was her own experience and her assumptions about mine.
In a town like Corsicana, some causes and affiliations unite us. Some experiences connect us, and some separate us. One of the premises in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is that if you understand what someone is thinking, then their behavior makes sense. In today’s world of miscommunication and assumptions and snap judgments, I want to be the kind of person who respects the diversity of opinion and listens. I think that will lead to compassion and understanding. I’ve never seen any good from barking to conclusions.
BillyBull has his issues. I think he’s trying to scare me away or get out of his yard to chase me. He can’t help himself. As I passed BillyBull on my way home today, I looked him in the eye and gently hushed him. He kept barking, but at least I was less afraid. Then it occurred to me. I was assuming I knew what BillyBull was thinking. My assumptions aren’t without merit. I’ve heard lots of stories about dogs biting people, but I don’t know BillyBull’s story. What if his billowing bark is his way of saying, “Please play with me!" I’m never going to test that out, but it’s possible.
Dogs are trained to protect, but we don’t have a way to know what they are thinking. Dogs aren’t people, and people are not dogs. People have a language that allows us to think, learn, and grow. People don’t have to bark to conclusions. See you tomorrow BillyBull.
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW, is a playwright and psychotherapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals! She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center, now offering virtual therapy sessions.
