With my arm hanging out the window and hair whipping across my eyes, I bounced down North Beaton Street last week and remembered what compelled me to move halfway across the country to the quaint town of Corsicana, Texas.
It wasn’t the wind or the Texas spring sun. It was the folks like the ones I passed as I bounced down the road. There was my theatre friend and her two kids that I passed as they headed into Mita’s coffee shop; my painter friend with the wonderful exhibit downtown; and the woman who volunteers at the food pantry with her husband.
In a span of three blocks, I waved to them all, and it hit me. Those people are my friends. Everywhere I go, I see friends.
This particular day, I had 30 minutes to update my social security card with my married name and pick up a few items at Home Depot. I got everything done and arrived at my office with time to spare, but I didn’t get to stop and chat. And THAT was the primary reason I moved here. To slow down and be with.
As I passed them all waving, I longed to chat, catch up on their happenings. Schedule a coffee meetup. I’m not one to call my local friends on the phone to catch up, we talk when we see each other. But if in-person chats are our primary means of connecting, I have to plan for it. I’ll never hear the updates if I don’t slow down. I never considered adding to my travel time so I can stop and catch up.
When I first arrived in Corsicana, it was a bit bizarre to spend 5-10 minutes talking about personal matters or the weather before getting down to business. But here, those things are just as important as the task before us.
These social exchanges are relational, fulfilling, and educational. I met with our CPA last week and learned all about the importance of deer hunting. Did you know the herd can starve to death in the Texas drought season? Some ranchers actually have biologists determine the optimal number of the herd to reduce each year. I always thought hunting was just a reason for men to have a playdate. In one hour, I learned all about deer hunting, and we did a boatload of work. AND he’s bringing me some deer meat!
Corsicana living is helping me slow down, look up, and feel the wind. But most importantly, it’s teaching me the importance of making time to simply be with.
Life radically changed after I wrote those words. With this week's onset of mandated social distancing, each smile, hello, and each shared chuckle is even more treasured. With all the closures and cancellations, there aren’t too many places to go these days. So, I’ll take my time and stop to catch up. I’ll just be a few more feet away.
Pam C. Dudley (formerly Neal), is a writer, stage director and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She desires to inspire healing and transformation.
