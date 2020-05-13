I’m usually fond of sunrises. It’s one of the reasons I moved to Texas. Each morning, I witness the sun rise above the trees in my backyard. First come streaks of hazy pink and cream, followed by a golden glow shining bright against the sky. For the last week, a red cardinal has greeted me, hopping to and fro. I named him Little Red.
Today, Mother’s Day, I greeted Little Red, inviting the sun to warm my face, and tears fell. I faced something I’d run from for 16 years.
October 5, 2003. The last day I saw my mother. With family circling her hospice bed, she released her last breath.
Then, my crying seemed reflexive, as though I had nothing to do with it. I was not filled with sadness but awe. As my family members shared love with each other, and kissed my mother farewell, I watched. I focused on my mother’s chest, waiting. I wondered if she would lift her head and smile. She did not.
I barely cried in the years that followed. Whenever I thought of her, I reminded myself that she no longer had ovarian cancer. She was not drugged on morphine, unable to eat. I sought comfort in what the Bible teaches about death. When she died, I knew exactly where she was. She is with God, and I will see her again.
I’ve never allowed myself to grieve for long. At most, I permit myself to have a few moments of tears, then I breathe, dry my eyes and carry on. I think I’m afraid I might be consumed by grief, so I focus on the positive. I don’t ask myself how I feel about it, I simply move forward. I’ve lost aunts, uncles, grandparents, and dear friends. Each time, I attended their funerals and moved on.
Being a therapist also impacts the way I grieve. I am often called on to support others. This requires me to maintain composure and allow someone else to momentarily fall apart while I show compassion, but hold it together. I have learned to do it well, perhaps too well.
On this Mother’s Day morning in the warmth of the sun, I remembered my mother, and I also remembered Ahmaud Arbery. I’d watched the Facebook video of his murder earlier in the week, graphically depicting two men shooting and killing him. As I replayed the video in my head, I felt nothing, and I wondered why. Others on social media were organizing protests and writing the governor. I was making breakfast.
What happened to me?
Again, I remembered my mother. Long ago, I chose not to feel because I didn’t think I could handle it. But what am I if I choose not to feel?
In not having a reaction to the horrific video of Ahmaud’s death, it isn’t that I am uncaring. But in working so hard to protect myself from my own grief, I had grown callous. Both the word “callous” and “callus” originated from the same Latin word meaning “hard-skinned.”
I recall the calluses that formed on my hands from hours playing on the jungle gym as a child; calluses formed by friction and pressure as I swung from the metal bars. My body responded to injury by protecting my tender hands. Once the calluses formed, I played all day without pain. In a similar way, I think my heart grew calluses.
In the years following my mother’s death, I protected my heart from the pain of grief so well, that I became hardened, or insensitive to it. But today, I chose to feel. I cried. I cried for Ahmaud’s family and friends. I cried for other men and their families who experienced a similar tragedy. I cried for my husband who keeps me safe even when he is not. I cried for my father, who protects me from the terrors of his life.
I took a step toward softening the callous. I learned the correct spelling of Ahmaud Arbery’s name. I prayed for his family and friends. I prayed for the two families in Corsicana who lost a family member to COVID-19. I prayed for family members and friends who have lost loved ones during shelter-in-place. I want to actively think more about people’s pain and not work so hard to protect myself from it. I want to be that person compelled to “Jog for Ahmaud.” Maybe I will.
I want to open my heart to feel rather than avoid pain. I never want to become so hardened, or afraid, or angry, that I might take an action similar to the men in the video who, by their behaviors, did not seem to value Ahmaud’s life.
I know that the absence of an emotional reaction is not the same thing as murder. I’m sure shock played a big part in glancing at the video while scrolling. I receive a flood of information on social media and, on some level, I had no idea what I was watching.
I went back to my window and Little Red and thought about my mom. There’s so much of her in me. I think she would be happy with where I am in life today. Maybe even proud.
Softening callous takes courage. It takes making a decision to stop irritating that area and allow it to heal. It takes realizing that I’m hurt, and caring enough about that part of me to want to heal.
I looked out the window, suspecting that I’d cry a few more tears before the sun sets. And with that, Little Red hopped away.
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW (formerly Pam Neal), is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.