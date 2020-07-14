I know what you’re thinking. That might sound like smoke and mirrors with snake oil on the side, but maybe not.
Fresh out of college, and in my first professional job, I took a road trip with four coworkers. We were group home supervisors at a program for adults with autism. We wanted to know what the future held. One Friday after work, we drove an hour to the home of a psychic, let’s call her Julia.
Julia met with each of us privately in her tiny office, asked questions, and told us our future. Most of the information was general, horoscope-style content. But she also gave each of us the initials of the men we would one day marry. Given the benefit of the doubt that one of the two initials would match a first or last name, she had a 13% chance. But she was dead wrong for all four of us.
Though my coworkers returned several times, at $150 per palm, once was enough for me. I wasn’t sure where Julia received her information about me, and I didn’t want to take a chance it was from anyone but God.
As a therapist, I am often called on to perform a task a lot like predicting the future. People want to know: What will help me feel better? If I don’t do xyz, what will happen? How long will it take before xyz? How will I know xyz?
Unlike psychics, the type of therapy in which I’m certified, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), deals with rational thinking, self-awareness, and probability. It resonates with me because it deals with patterns of behavior, evidence, and measurable results, making it predictable.
Predictable?
No, I can’t predict the future, but let’s look at what I, or most therapists, can do.
Typically, shy people have characteristic patterns of thinking. “I’m not safe, not good enough, or not likable,” or “I’ll be rejected,” or “People will make fun of me." They may even think, “My needs don’t matter.” Often, people aren’t aware they’re thinking these thoughts. We call these “automatic negative thoughts” (ANTs). They seem to come out of nowhere.
Whether we realize it or not, we experience ANTs every day. Many people recognize them and squish them before they “invade the picnic” and derail our thinking.
ANTs can lead to unwanted outcomes in life. If I never say “hello” to anyone because I’m thinking, “I’m not likable,” I won’t have many friends.
For years, the idea of being a writer was elusive. I never dreamed I would write a musical, have a script performed at a theatre, publish articles, or earn money from my writing. But one day, someone told me I could, and I believed them.
One day I began calling myself a writer and started acting like one. I sat at my desk every day, and I wrote; stories, journal entries, and emails. I took writing classes and read tons of books and articles recommended for aspiring writers. I joined writers groups and submitted stories to critique groups. I used the critiques to shape my writing, doing more of the things that people liked, and eliminating or learning better techniques for those that didn’t work. And I prayed for God to use my writing for His glory and prepare me for whatever He had for me as a writer.
After three years of preparation and practice, two award-winning writers in my group requested me to critique their books!
My list of incredible adventures in writing continues. As you can see, when my thinking about being a writer changed, my actions changed, and amazing results followed. My life as a writer is textbook CBT… and God!
Therapists are trained experts in recognizing how people’s thoughts affect them, but this skill is not unique to therapists. Anyone who studies people long enough can tell when someone’s thoughts are negative. Over time, you see patterns. You may be thinking of patterns you’ve witnessed. Many roles rely on this skill: attentive parents, teachers, customer service employees, sales associates, the elders in our community. If you live long enough and pay attention, you see the patterns. But, therapists are the ones trained to help us get back on track when our thinking goes awry.
The “trick” of therapy is to help people uncover their unconscious negative thoughts, so they can change their thinking and achieve the outcomes they want in life.
I love telling my clients that my job is to get them to fire me. I want them to become so good at spotting and correcting their derailed, thinking that they don’t need me.
People come to me with a broken crystal ball. They think they know the future, and they’re trying and trying to make it happen. But they’re often doing the same unhelpful things over and over again and having problematic outcomes.
Broken crystal balls cloud our judgment. They lead us to do things that don’t make sense and aren’t in our best interest. Wouldn’t it be great to get that crack repaired?
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW
