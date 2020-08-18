Weather is a popular conversation topic among Texans. This morning, we have a cold front coming with temperatures expected to dip into the upper 90s—time to pull out my sweaters. Temperature affects everything from activity level, mood, and health, to livelihood.
When I explored moving to Texas, I learned it was known for swift weather changes, flat land, heat, and huge exotic bugs. A few of my city friends described Texas as backward, religious, and dangerous. Other labels included: laid-back, affordable, and polite. Texas had lots of labels. People often labeled the entire state by one characteristic.
Labels can help us synthesize information into one word. They describe things in ways we can quickly understand. But labels can also be harmful when misapplied. In part five of my series on cognitive distortions, we will explore labeling.
Labeling is the name of one of several cognitive distortions from cognitive behavioral therapy. The distortions describe common ways our brain can twist information and lead us to faulty conclusions. The distortion “labeling” is an extreme form of overgeneralization. When we engage in labeling, we judge ourselves or others based on one aspect or experience. I miss a deadline for an article: I’m a loser. I forget an appointment: I’m incompetent. A single person might decide: I’m ugly, or undesirable. A person struggling to find employment: I’m a failure. You can see from this list how this type of faulty thinking might lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy when we stop trying and accept these labels as facts.
Today’s cold front reminded me of a Virginia Christmas blizzard many years ago. It’s snowed all Christmas day and into the next day. After lunch, cabin fever drove my father to take my 10-year old twin sister and me for a walk. I dressed in my huge pink puffy coat, boots up to my knees, mittens, a hat, and a thick wool scarf. As I stepped off our porch steps onto the sidewalk, my legs sunk knee-deep into the snow. With great effort, I lifted my 10-year-old foot and plopped it back into the snow.
We walked down the hill, past the park, and back up the hill.
“Where are we going?" I ask.
“To the store,” he said.
I remember standing frozen, in the middle of the sidewalk, both my feet knee-deep in the snow. The nearest store was a mile away and I was already cold and tired. I desperately wanted to return home.
“I’m too little to walk that far,“ I said.
I knew I was tall for my age, but I didn’t feel big enough to walk all the way to the store and back. My father kept walking, and I kept following. I wept as I walked. With each step, I grew more exhausted and wept more. In labeling myself “too little,” I had overgeneralized. I decided that because it was hard, I was too little to do it. But I’d never tried. I had applied a generic label that limited my ability to think I could succeed.
“Can we go home now?” I ask. But my father kept walking. “It’s too far,” but my father kept walking. I told myself that I was “ too little“ to walk that far in the snow. I had seen movies where people collapsed and froze in a blizzard, and I knew that would be my fate. But my father kept walking.
My fingers blue and lips numb, we arrived at the store. While I thawed, my dad purchased one item, a jumbo-sized Hershey bar with almonds. Dad handed my sister and I a small square of chocolate, put the bar back in the bag, and we headed home.
He passed us bits of chocolate as we walked home. I cried no more.
Safely home, my father smiled and said, “I knew you could do it.”
My father often put me in difficult situations to teach me that I could accomplish things that my brain told me I could not. He did not want me to be limited by my fear. He often believed in me more than I did. My father described me as smart and told me I could do anything I wanted. He never used generic labels. My father saw me as a person of value, like designer labels. That day in the snow, I learned that I was not too small or too young to walk three miles in two feet of snow.
In my pursuit to be a writer. I learned another label. Too old. I learned that 53 is not too late to be a writer. I learned that I’m not too new to writing to win a competition. I learned that I’m not a fraud. I am a writer.
Labels have the power to stifle us or to propel us to greatness. A fleeting, temporary, or inaccurate label can keep us trapped in a negative view of ourselves. Frozen.
In helping people heal from negative thinking, I enjoy watching the transformation that occurs when people begin to thaw out, and abandon their inaccurate labels and describe themselves more fully. We all have areas for growth and we all have strengths. Using more accurate and broad descriptions of ourselves is more helpful and can reduce depression and anxiety and improve our relationships. Better labels add value to ourselves and others.
Would you rather have designer labels or generic?
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW, is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals! She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center, now offering virtual therapy sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.