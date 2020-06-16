We think it and wonder about it, so I’ll say it. Everybody’s crazy. In my thirty-year career, I’ve met thousands of people, and spoken with others through creative communities, neighbors, relatives, friends, and church. At some point, everyone was crazy.
Shortly after college, I developed a phobia of wheat people. A ridiculously irrational fear. The closest I’ve come to seeing wheat people was a sci-fi swamp movie I couldn’t finish.
Whenever I teased my bestie about snakes, she’d say “wheat people” and I immediately stopped teasing. I cringed at the idea of wheat sprouting from flesh; arms, chest, and everywhere. Though I never met any wheat people, my skin crawled. During one of my dueling-phobia banters with my bestie, she responded to my fear of wheat people by laughing and calling me crazy. I was furious.
But, why did I react with anger to my friend jokingly calling me crazy?
My friend wasn’t suggesting a psychiatric hospitalization or therapist. Though she didn’t realize it, she was affirming something I wondered about myself.
The cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) framework offers the idea of core beliefs. The premise that, from an early age, we come to believe things about ourselves, other people, and the world. Some core beliefs are positive, “I can succeed,” “I have value.”
Some are negative and we unknowingly see the world through this negative lens. A child whose parents divorced may develop a belief that “all marriages fail,” or that “people will leave you.”
If they blame themselves, they may develop a negative core belief that “I’m defective.” There is a long list of possible negative core beliefs.
The problem with these negative core beliefs is that we live as though they are true when they may not be true. But they still guide our unconscious thinking. Until we recognize our underlying beliefs, we simply assume that the thoughts coming from these beliefs are true.
Back to wheat people. I felt anger when my bestie called me crazy. Anger can tell us a lot about ourselves. It isn’t a primary emotion. That means it’s not the first emotion we feel. Research shows that we resort to anger to protect ourselves from or cover up other vulnerable feelings.
I wasn’t actually angry at my friend. I was afraid and vulnerable.
If she had said, “you are such a unicorn.” I’d have laughed right along with her. Unicorns are cute and never go to psychiatric hospitals. But if I was crazy for fearing non-existent wheat people, then she was hitting close too home. In the presence of her laughter, I couldn’t be vulnerable, I felt stupid and unsafe. So I protected myself with anger. And in that vulnerable place, I could not learn. I spent a few more years fearing wheat people.
Merriam-Webster.com dictionary defines crazy as “not mentally sound” and “marked by thought or action that lacks reason.” Have you ever wondered, “Why did I do that?” By this dictionary definition, isn’t everyone is a little crazy at some point?
As you can see, I am not talking about being so far gone that a person is incapable of making decisions that are in their best interest; insane. I’m talking about a blip every now and then. Times when we believe things are true without any evidence, or when we refuse to believe something despite a ton of evidence.
I hope that COVID-19 and the current racial tension in this country lead people to examine their beliefs, thoughts, and the lessons learned in life. And, if necessary, unlearn unhelpful lessons and seek to learn new ones. I also hope we can be patient with those willing to learn. Many teachers know how the fear of getting-it-wrong hinders growth.
We all have blind spots; only God knows everything. We learn so much about life from our parents and our early experiences. Research shows that we are not born categorizing people based on race, class, education, or employment. From birth, we most often instinctively categorize people based on familiarity, and their ability to meet our needs. We learn the other categories along the way from those closest to us.
There is a saying, “What saves us as children can kill us as adults.” At birth, I learned that screaming at the top of my lungs would fetch a tasty meal. That was a life-saving lesson early on. Babies who never learn to cry when they are hungry can die. But I’m an adult now. If I lie in bed screaming at the top of my lungs for food, I could die. That would be crazy. By the way, I’m not afraid of wheat people anymore.
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center now offering virtual therapy sessions. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals!
Feel free to request a therapy appointment or share your thoughts about the article at PamCDudley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.