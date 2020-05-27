Out of nowhere, I found myself thinking about eggs this morning. Not fried, scrambled, or even poached. I thought of huge bowls of raw eggs full of golden yolks suspended in albumen.
A few months ago, as a service project for the Leadership Corsicana program, I was privileged to volunteer at a breakfast honoring first responders. All morning, employees serving in emergency services, law enforcement, and fire and rescue stopped by the Martin Luther King Center for a hearty breakfast. My duties included handing out lovely tumblers provided by Navarro Regional Hospital, and cracking eggs.
Cracking eggs might not seem like a big deal, but I hate cold. Avoiding frigid temperatures is partly what brought me to Texas. I do not like to feel cold. My husband has witnessed me shivering in tears when the air conditioner is set below 75. Equipped with that history, I was not looking forward to my hands dripping with cold slime. I dreaded the idea of a piece of eggshell digging into my numb fingers.
But these were first responders. I primed myself to tolerate the pain I would soon feel. I pulled a box of eggs from the refrigerator and set them beside a large plastic bowl, twice the size of my Grandmother’s metal mixing bowls. I selected an egg and banged it on the table cracking it open, then quickly dumped the contents into the bowl and tossed the shell in the trash, then wiped my fingers on a nearby wad of paper towels.
Not so bad.
I reached for the next egg. Two of my cohorts from Leadership Corsicana joined me. The two former football stars set their stations across from me. Together, we cracked.
“Why isn’t your side of the table as slimy as ours?” one of them asked.
I didn’t have the force of a linebacker in my grip.
We continued to compete for who could crack the fastest. We tested out one-handed strategies. My thin flexible fingers, better able to pull the shell apart without crushing it in my palm. Each of them spent a fair amount of time digging out shells. I shared a “scoop out the shell with the shell” maneuver which they quickly mastered. I went to the fridge for the next box of eggs only to discover there were none. Between the three of us, we’d cracked about 400 eggs; 200 of them mine.
I washed and dried my hands. Today, I found myself looking forward to the next First Responders Breakfast hoping to serve once again as cracker of the eggs. I hated cold, and wet and cold were intolerable, so why in the world would I look forward to it?
Somehow those eggs got me thinking about COVID-19. If anyone had told me last year that I was about to spend four months in the house with my new hubby, I’d have laughed. Our first kiss was on our wedding day, so the idea of suddenly spending 24 hours a day 7 days a week together would have been a bit overwhelming. I love my hubby very much, but I’d never stayed home for four months. I have stuff to do!
Many people have been home for two months, but it’s only been six weeks for me. A short amount of time and I’m already questioning how and why I was ripping and running so much before this. Slowing down the pace of life has been lovely. Writing, washing the dishes, going for walks, singing, reading my bible, cooking, talking to friends and family, dreaming… and writing some more.
I have NEVER spent this much time at home. And it’s been lovely. Hubby and I finally agreed on 77 degrees. He gets hot and I still need a sweater, but it's working.
So, what do eggs have to do with social distancing? Simple, in both cases, I decided to be okay. When cracking the eggs, I didn’t allow myself to be consumed by dread or complain. I decided I wanted to crack the eggs, and then I did it. Just like social distancing. I decided it was the right thing to do. In the process, I noticed my thinking change from, “When will this end?” to “How will I use this for good?”
I set writing goals, exercise goals, and I made a decision to be loving to my husband.
Somehow, I'm adjusting to this new way of living. This is my life. It’s unchartered territory for all of us. If I thought of the eggs as culinary instruments of pain, I would have requested another service job. But I made it a game and connected with my co-crackers.
There is a Bible verse that says, “...count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.” (James 1:2-4 NKJV). James, the brother of Jesus, is writing to Christians to encourage them to endure difficult times with joy. He tells them that their faith in God will be tested, but it will increase their patience, and patience is good because it transforms and completes us.
I’ve spent much of my life wanting things to happen right now. Go, go, go! In the frenzy, I’ve missed things. COVID-19 changed that! Slow down, explore my passions, prioritize, and love.
Things will never go back to "normal." But hopefully, they’ll be better. We are in the midst of a system reset. Each of us gets to decide where we go next. What we think matters. We can choose thoughts of hope or dread, and each of those thoughts will lead us to each of those places.
Filled with gratitude for our first responders, I painlessly and joyfully cracked the eggs.
I wonder if I can crack 300 eggs next year. I wonder who will stand across the table from me competing to crack the most. I'm not afraid of cold hands. The smiles on the faces of the first responders made it worthwhile. I can’t wait for the next breakfast.
Crack!
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW (formerly Pam Neal), is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center now offering virtual therapy sessions. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals!
