You can’t see inside a real crystal ball. They contain crushed and melted glass and or quartz, which distorts and clouds anything viewed through it. Crystal balls are also associated with the occult, so let’s talk about plain ‘ole glass balls, also called orbs. Marbles are a tiny example, though marbles may encase streaks and swirls of colored class. For this discussion, we’ll need a big, clear, solid glass ball with no air bubbles.
If you look through a glass ball, you’ll see the image on the other side, with no distortions. Except one; because of the way light reflects inside the glass orb, the image inside will appear to be upside down. The ground will be the sky and the sky the ground. Maybe one day, I’ll hold it in front of my father and see him stand on his head!
What if I didn’t realize the glass was distorting the image? I’d race out to tell the world about my magic orb that can turn a man on his head. But it would be a lie. My father doesn’t stand on his head; the orb distorts my view and leads me to believe something that was not true.
How often does that happen?
All-day long, that’s how often. All-day long, we believe things are correct when they are not. We assume people are intentionally trying to hurt us. We think horrible things about ourselves. We procrastinate because we believe we can’t do it right. Thoughts come even when we don’t realize it.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) calls these “misunderstandings,” cognitive distortions. These distortions are the ways our brain twists information, to our detriment. Dr. Aaron Beck, one of the creators of CBT, identified several common ways we unknowingly twist information and reach faulty conclusions. Later, David Burns wrote “The Feeling Good Handbook,” which commercialized Dr. Beck’s work and introduced these concepts to a broader audience.
Distortions are the cracks, chips, bubbles, and upside-down reflections in our glass orb. When we view the world through an orb with flaws, we don’t get a clear picture. But, because we don’t know how to remove the orb so we can look at the actual image, we assume what we are viewing is true. We don’t realize the cracks, chips, bubbles, and the sphere-shaped surface is there, altering our perception.
Over the next several weeks, I’ll introduce these distortions one by one, starting today with mental filtering. Mental Filtering is, in fact, a distortion, but it also describes the overall process of how we develop negative core beliefs. When someone is engaged in the cognitive distortion of Mental Filtering, they may stand firm in a statement, even when given overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
A few years ago, I met a man who believes the earth is flat. Let’s call him Donnie. Donnie is confident the earth is flat, and nothing will change his mind; no pictures from space, no Google search, no airplane flight patterns that confirm you can fly a plane in a straight line, and end up back where you started. He stands firm in his conviction that the earth is flat. Donnie’s girlfriend is clear that the earth is round, but she accepts him, flat-earth-beliefs, and all.
No matter what evidence he encounters, Donnie remains adamant the earth is flat. He filters out any evidence that might dispute his flat-earth belief and only lets in evidence that supports his theory. No matter how crazy people say his beliefs are, Donnie remains steadfast.
The earth is flat.
This particular belief isn’t necessarily life-altering. Though we might be concerned if Donnie announced he planned to jump off the edge of the world. Other than that, though he may receive some social belittling, it didn’t seem to distress him.
But, consider these beliefs: I’m a failure. I’m unlovable. Someone is watching me through the air conditioner vents. People who hold these beliefs and fail to incorporate evidence to the contrary can experience significant distress on a day-to-day basis. In addition, these types of thoughts interfere with social relationships.
So how do you know your thinking is off?
The truth is, we don’t know what we don’t know. But often, we receive cues. Multiple people may respond with concern; we may not have the friends we want or accomplish the things we would like in life. We can start the shift by being aware of what we are thinking.
Journaling and discussing our beliefs with friends, family, or a therapist can be a safe starting place to achieving self-awareness of your thoughts. Another tip is to record your thoughts and then listen to them. It’s incredible how often merely repeating what a client has just said, helps them recognize flawed thinking.
One simple question to help combat mental filtering is, “What’s the evidence this is true?” Or “What’s the evidence it’s not true?” Over time, careful consideration of the available evidence can help get our thinking back on track.
So, pull out that dust cloth and prepare to clear our orb-structed view as we explore more of the ways thinking gets distorted. What do you think?
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW, is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals! She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center, now offering virtual therapy sessions. PamDudley.com
