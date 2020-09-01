I once loved turkey sandwiches. Denny’s restaurant served them on crispy toast with tomatoes and mayonnaise. In my senior year of college, I went on a Thanksgiving road trip with friends. In celebration of the upcoming holiday, I selected a melt-in-your-mouth turkey sandwich with a side of cranberry sauce and thick and greasy fries. College-student bliss, until three hours later.
Doubled over in pain, I spent my first day of the road trip racing between the double bed and the bathroom. My friends and I assumed it wasn’t contagious since no one else was sick. I had no fever and no other symptoms except searing abdominal pain and nausea.
Our collegiate investigative spirit led us to one conclusion; it must have been something I ate. I added my stellar deductive reasoning skills and decided the turkey sandwich gave me food poisoning.
That conclusion doesn’t raise any red flags yet, but my next course of action did. For two decades, I lived life as a vegetarian. Why? Surely, the turkey was the culprit and source of my gut-wrenching pain. Therefore, all meat must be forever eliminated!
For the next 23 years, I refused to eat meat. I decided that because I got sick after eating one turkey sandwich, all meat is bad. The truth is, the mayonnaise was a more likely cause of my day-long illness, but I targeted all meat. I refused to eat anything with a mouth.
In part seven in my series on cognitive distortions, the ways our brain twists information to lead us on faulty conclusions, we’ll explore the distortion overgeneralizing and how it affects us. Overgeneralizing occurs when we take one experience or occurrence and apply it to everything or everyone with similar aspects. Someone with short hair cuts me off in traffic, and I decide that all short-hair people are Satan’s spawn. This way of thinking can lead to negative and problematic thoughts about ourselves, others, and the world.
This weekend, while watching a press briefing led by Oregan’s Police Chief Chuck Lovell, a thought occurred. “All police are not horrible.” The idea surprised me because I didn’t know I thought they were all horrible. But, the signs are there. When near an officer, I’m extra cautious, trying to appear non-threatening and not trigger them. I also worry more about my African-American husband when he leaves the house without me.
Social media is full of images of police violence and children running away in tears at the sight of neighborhood officers. The children are crying and in fear for legitimate reasons. To be clear, there are horrible police officers who should be terminated and prosecuted. But what about the good ones?
Just like the turkey sandwich, I applied events involving 100 people to a million officers. Without realizing it, my fear of the police skyrocketed. With each new report of police violence, I increasingly feared all law enforcement. But I don’t want the police to go away. These 100+ publicized incidents raise sufficient concerns about systemic problems beyond isolated incidents and bad officers.
Despite everything going on in this country, I would not feel safe without the police and would even consider moving to another country. Fortunately, I haven’t heard of any police brutality concerns in Corsicana.
As I thought about my increased fear around police, I thought specifically about the officers I’ve encountered in Corsicana, thinking of them and their families. I want them to be human. I want to recognize their needs, struggles, and aspirations.
A concerning realization is that I am more like the murdering police than I care to admit. No, I’ve never killed anyone or even physically attacked anyone. But given a particular combination of circumstances, life experiences, mental circumstances, and detachment from God, I can do horrible things. I take responsibility for my spiritual, mental, and physical wellness to prevent those things from happening.
This weekend, I prayed for Corsicana’s law enforcement employees. I thought of the sheriffs and officers in Corsicana who work around the clock to deter crime and identify the culprits.
The police exist because some people won’t choose to do the right thing. There are horrible police officers in this country, and there are wonderful police officers who put their lives on the line each day and walk away from their families and children in service to the greater good.
This week, I thought of my friends, family and neighbors on the police force, the once on the right side of justice, and I wondered what they are going through. I can’t imagine showing up at work knowing I was hated because someone else did something. I can’t imagine walking away from a spouse and kids to go to a job where people feared, hated, and disrespected me because of nothing I did. I can’t imagine being stalked on social media or receiving death threats for doing my job.
I pray for my Corsicana law enforcement employees. I cannot imagine what you are going through right now. I hope I will respond to stories of officers committing heinous and criminal acts without hating officers who don’t.
I am praying and resisting the urge to overgeneralize. I’m also looking forward to turkey this Thanksgiving.
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW, LCSW-C is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals! She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center, now offering virtual therapy sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.