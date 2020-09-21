I’ve had a rambling forty-year journey back to the open skies of Texas. Some years ago, I experienced a tumultuous month. I owned a lovely home in Maryland with an upstairs loft, large windows, and a fireplace. My balcony overlooked my quiet neighborhood. Many days, I chatted with my neighbors as we returned from work in the evenings. I created a beautiful writing space with a wingback chair to meditate and reflect, my keyboard to tap out tunes for the musical in my head, and the desk and computer where I spent hundreds and hundreds of hours typing out stories. Between family, friends, work, church, volunteer events, and work, I had a full life. Then one day, I dreaded it all.
In part 10 of my series on Cognitive Distortions, those ways our brain twists information to lead us to make faulty conclusions, we’ll explore the distortion: Disqualifying the Positive.
The years before moving to Texas were full and exciting. I traveled to Europe twice, wrote, performed, directed… Nothing horrible happened, but one day, I became disgusted with all of it. I wanted to leave my neighborhood and felt that the walls of my home were closing in. I no longer enjoyed my neighbors; instead, I focused on how there were so many renters now. The writing office I once loved no longer had enough light. The white walls became boring. I struggled to see the wonderful full life I had seen the month before.
Being a therapist, I knew that my mind shift was too sudden to be based in reality. The walls hadn’t suddenly changed color. Everything was the same, but I was no longer satisfied with any of it. I hated it all.
Somehow, my thinking had gone off track. It was as though the glasses that help me see the world had been replaced by glasses that make everything unfulfilling.
When engaging in Disqualifying the Positive, we dismiss the positive and focus only on the negative. We find something wrong with everything. This kind of thinking is often connected to the phrase, “Yeah, but…” No matter what happens, it is not good enough for us.
When my Maryland home no longer satisfied me, I knew that the problem was not my home, but my thinking. I decided to delay moving because I feared that I would take that problem to Texas if the issue were inside me.
In the weeks that followed, I talked about it with trusted friends, and each day, I listed things about my home that gave me joy. Some people call this a gratitude list. If I left my home, I wanted to pursue a dream, not escape distorted thinking.
Very quickly, I returned to joy. I once again appreciated my home, the walls of windows, my lovely neighbors. Then I was free to leave.
That gloomy episode caught me off guard. But I didn’t take impulsive action. I challenged my thinking. I didn’t believe that everything suddenly got horrible; I knew my thinking was off.
As you can see, Disqualifying the Positive can lead to impulsive action. My perception seemed so uncomfortable and so real. But it was temporary. Taking permanent action to fix a temporary problem can be disastrous. I would have disqualified myself from this extraordinary Texas experience.
I made my way to Corsicana with perfect timing… qualified to be positive!
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW, is a playwright, stage director, and CBT certified psychotherapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals! She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center, now offering virtual therapy sessions.
