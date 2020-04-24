Last Tuesday, I sat, fingertips hovering above my laptop. A tiny desk lamp cocked its beam into my face like an interrogator demanding that I bear my soul.
11:58 p.m.
My husband likes the curtains closed at night; wisely protecting me from any lurking evil. But on Tuesday night, I pushed the curtain back to catch a glimpse into the darkness. Above the silhouette of the treeline, stars splashed across the midnight sky.
From the earth’s viewpoint, stars are like tiny pinpricks shining through the darkness.
Fifteen years ago, during the bleakest time in my life, I sought comfort staring at the midnight sky. Some nights tears blurred my vision as I searched for the corners of the Big and Little Dipper, or squinted to find the three stars across Orion’s Belt; more stars than I could count. The stars were my distraction and a painful reminder.
Many nights during that time, I glanced up at the stars and reflected on sad times from my past. I reviewed the hurts, losses, and mostly the regrets. I felt I had as many reasons for shame and regret, as the number of stars. My head flooded with memories that snatched away my creativity and numbed me to joy. The darkness evoked my shame and regret for my life’s choices and consequences. And through tears, each night I remembered them all.
Then one lonely night, the darkness didn’t seem so looming. The sparkling sky had become a giant canvas of all of my painful moments, made beautiful by God. In that instant, under the midnight tapestry, I felt joy. God took my past regrets and hurts and turned them into something beautiful. The stars became tiny sparkles of hope beaming through the looming darkness.
Sitting at my laptop last Tuesday, that slice of sparkling darkness shown through the curtain reminded me of all that God has loved and carried me through. With gratitude, I reviewed the last 18 months of my life: I directed a glorious Christmas musical, moved halfway across the country, attended a two-month writer residency, bought a house when I didn’t even have a job, got a job, fell in love and married a longtime friend. And on this night, I had 90 seconds to earn the honor of crossing another item off my bucket list.
On this night, during a worldwide time of separation, face masks, a crumbling economy, and unfathomable loss, I fought for joy. I could choose to be consumed by the darkness, or I could focus my gaze on the twinkling stars. My decision was made years ago. I would trust God, who had dipped His brush into my darkness and turned my pain into a glorious tapestry.
11:59 p.m.
And with that, I pressed send and submitted my first one-act play to a competition. Fifteen years ago, I couldn’t call myself a writer. I wouldn’t. I never hoped to love again, and I couldn’t see past the blur of my tears. But tonight, I crossed another item off my bucket list. Only 347 more to go.
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW (formerly Pam Neal), is a writer, stage director, Social Worker, and CBT certified therapist, pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals!
