In part three of my series on Cognitive Distortions, let’s talk about blame.
“It wasn’t me.”
“He did it.”
“She made me do it.”
And my favorite, “I don’t know.” I’ve heard parents joke about an invisible kid running around their house named I-don’t-know. When they ask their child, “who left crumbs on the counter?” or “who ate the last donut?” the child says, “I don’t know.”
The cognitive distortion, blame, is when we hold ourselves or others responsible without taking responsibility and dealing with the issue. Blame is a protective strategy to block us from facing the truth in order to resolve our guilt and help us feel better. It involves no growth and hinders our relationships. We make excuses for ourselves then hold someone else responsible.
In my therapy sessions, the work often focuses on helping people let go of blaming others for the consequences in their lives. I often say, “Yes, it’s your parents’ fault, and now it’s your responsibility.” Taking responsibility is a risk. It can be hard work. It means willingly accepting the consequences of our actions, regardless of whether our motive was intentional or accidental. When flooded with hurt, anger, or fear, it is much easier to point to the external cause of our pain.
In preparing for marriage to my hubby last November, I revisited some of the challenges that ended my first marriage fifteen years ago. I didn’t want to repeat those patterns and results. When I met my former husband, the world was in chaos. September 11, 2001, and I was terrified, depressed, and alone, we met. Together we got through that horrible time in our nation, and three years later, we married. There were signs that marriage was a terrible idea, but my biological clock was ticking.
We had a beautiful wedding and then lived separately in the same house. We tried four different counselors. Then he left. As you probably guessed, it was all his fault. After all, he left. My hurt and fear turned to anger. The lawyers divvied up all of our worldly possessions, and we parted ways.
One month after the divorce was final, my father texted me. Stroke.
I was numb, but I felt I needed to see him. After the visit, I realized it was too confusing to maintain contact. Seeing him in the hospital led me to question if I was Biblically obligated to remain with him since we had been married. I prayerfully decided it was not the time to explore that. He was blind and had no memory of me.
In the months following his stroke, I realized I no longer had anyone to blame for the end of the marriage. The man I’d directed all of my negative emotions toward was gone. The man in the hospital never again remembered being married to me.
What was the point in holding on to anger when he didn’t remember what he did or said, or what I did? He didn’t even remember me.
If I wanted my next marriage to be different, I had to do something different. I got honest with myself about my role in the conflict and began to heal.
One year later, he died. I spent months grieving in a way I never expected. With him no longer alive, I realized the fragility of life and questioned what we even argued about. In the end, none of it mattered.
We have no guarantees about how long we will live or how long our loved ones will live. The only thing I accomplished by the years of blaming my former husband is that I protected myself from facing myself.
Blame can also involve an exaggerated sense of responsibility for issues but with no growth. People who distort their impact and blame themselves might say, “I’m such a horrible person for doing that,” without ever doing the self-examination work to change or resolve the issue.
In my healing, I asked for God’s forgiveness. I forgave myself. I dealt with my issues, and I continue to participate in the life-long work to improve my relationships and reduce conflict.
My husband could tell you that I have a long way to go. He’d probably also tell you that, most days, I work hard to be at peace and show my appreciation for him. We work together to apply the lesson from Matthew 7:3-5, where Jesus warns His followers to stop pointing out the specks of sawdust in their brother’s eye while ignoring the plank in their own eye.
Getting out of the post-divorce blame-game wasn’t easy. It took two rounds of DivorceCare at my church, lots of Bible studies, daily prayer, Bible reading, girlfriend conversations, rest, and time.
We don’t change overnight. It’s a lifetime process that starts when we say, “My thinking might be off. I’ll explore that.” Correcting our distorted thinking is hard work. After all, isn’t sawdust so much easier to see than planks!
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW, is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals! She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center, now offering virtual therapy sessions.
