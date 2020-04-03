Part 1
I never dreamed there would come a time when I would consider a morning walk to be one of the few government-sanctioned activities permitted outside my home. But Saturday, iPhone in hand, I set out walking.
I’m fond of waving at passing cars, never sure who is seated behind the wheel. This day, very few cars passed. I became aware of an unfamiliar sound. Chirping birds. Surely, they had been out there chatting away each day; but busy with the world, I hadn’t heard them in months.
The chirps pulled me into my surroundings.
I inhaled the vast Texas sky, searching for seahorses in the cotton-puffed clouds. I admired the midnight spider’s handiwork in the dew-filled spider webs that laced through the grass. I walked on exploring.
Further down the road, I spotted buds on a tree limb, sprigs of ornamental grass, and trails of tiny flowers along the curb. Camera-phone in hand, I stooped and zoomed in close enough to capture the tiny purple petals of a Bluebonnet.
No longer aware of viruses, shutdowns, or global issues, my heart filled with joy as I immersed myself in the beauty of God’s artwork.
As I write this, the memory of those tiny buds makes me smile. In the midst of devastation, there is still beauty in the world. There is birth, growth, and life.
Part 2
I remember the day I moved into my house; ecstatic to be a Texan again. Though in truth, once a Texan always a Texan and I was home. I loved my sweet little home with its chocolate bamboo floors. But the builder never planted grass and I was embarrassed with the large bald patches in my front yard and horribly disappointed by the sprawling dirt mound impersonating my backyard.
I’m sure it was grass-covered before bulldozers and shovels dug it up to lay the foundation of my house. Beatles, worms, and ants displaced and destroyed. All to create a home for me. The only thing missing was the grass.
I spent hours Googling "best grass for Texas heat." Then I called my father who spent his childhood digging potatoes out of the McGregor, Texas dirt. Then I walked up and down the aisles of Home Depot reading bags of grass seed.
As the demands of work picked up, I abandoned my research. Months passed. Spring came and went. Then one summer day, I walked out onto my back patio. My brown, eroding yard was now coated with springs of green. It just grew.
I smiled as I reflected on the cycle of life. My yard was once a field, covered with grass for decades, possibly centuries. Then a builder purchased the land and overturned the rich Texas soil, killing the grass to create my home. But from that overturned dirt grew my yard. My grass once grew so high that I received a citation from the city ordering me to cut it below six inches. I had done nothing to help grow the grass, but suddenly the city was holding me responsible for maintaining it.
It reminded me of the Biblical account in Genesis of how man was created. God breathed into the dirt and from it came life. Dirt: a substance most of us avoid or wash away. But God used it to create man, flowers, and so much more.
In these times of social distancing, looming financial devastation, and death, I am comforted knowing we are all in this together, and God creates amazing things from dirt.
----
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW (formerly Pam Neal), is a writer, stage director, Social Worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She desires to inspire healing and transformation.
