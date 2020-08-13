My parents were fond of educational gifts. At the start of second grade, I received a magnifying glass. Huge and official, like the ones used by private investigators in cartoons. I explored the details of the universe, or at least my neighborhood. Discovery is exciting, but not always accurate.
In part four of my series on cognitive distortions, I’ll discuss the distortion, magnification. The reverse of which is minimization. Cognitive Distortions are the ways our brain twists information to distort our perception. These distortions can negatively impact our relationships, our productivity and our emotions. In magnification, we inflate the significance of our mistakes and flaws. In minimization, we dismiss them as irrelevant. In both, we fail to see things from a proper perspective. If you’ve ever looked through the wrong end of a pair of binoculars, you’ll understand why some call this the “binocular trick.”
In the month after I received my new magnifying glass, I raced home from school to grab my magnifying glass and head out into my neighborhood. When I use the magnifying glass to read, I no longer need my glasses. My vision as crisp and clear, significantly exceeding 20/20 vision. I counted the tiny legs on centipedes, traced the veins of leaves. When I held it out and looked at my friend on the sidewalk in front of me, she suddenly seemed huge. When I put it in front of my father‘s eye, he looked like a creature in a sci-fi movie.
But the truth is, my vision wasn’t any clearer, my friend was still the shortest kid in our class, and my dad was not a sci-fi creature.
It was easy to focus my attention on exploring the details and making parts of the world bigger. In the midst of all of that, it was also easy to lose track of reality.
I also learned that I could magnify the sun. One day, I put a leaf on the sidewalk and held my magnifying glass a few inches away, allowing the beam of the sun to shine through the lens and onto the leaf. In less than a minute, smoke rose from the leaf smoking as the sun seared its surface. I was magnifying something that was not supposed to be magnified and destroying it in the process.
A few years ago, I had an incredible opportunity to direct a musical. I love directing musicals more than going to Disneyland. I worked with a production team to design the set, worked with a choreographer to create exciting dances, directed the actors on where to stand, and brought the musical to life.
I poured all of my time and energy into the musical. I wanted excellence.
At the end of the performance, I sent a survey to the cast to get their feedback. Most of the cast members gave glowing feedback. Parents reported their child actors showed improvement in school performance and confidence. Cast Members suddenly developed new friendships with others in the show. Some felt an increased sense of belonging. I was tremendously encouraged except for one survey response. One of the cast members expressed concerns. I didn’t tell them enough about what to expect.
I discussed the feedback with the church staff in charge of the production. He encouraged me to accept the feedback for what it was, but not let it define my whole experience. Though it took some time for me to do that, he was spot-on.
My mind had taken that critical feedback and exaggerated it, magnified it. Suddenly, I’d decided it was not a wonderful experience, it was terrible, and I was the worst and most insensitive director on the planet. I allowed one person’s feedback to define my whole experience as the director of the musical.
When I finally put down my magnifying glass, I incorporated that feedback with some added humility. I could look at what I might do differently, in light of that critical feedback, and I could also ride the wave fulfillment I’d experienced in directing the musical. I didn’t have to beat myself up, and I was surely not a terrible director.
Ather aspect of the distortion of magnification is minimization. We dismiss things that warrant paying our attention. This would have happened if I’d responded to the feedback with, “They’re just jealous” or “They are just mad they didn’t get their way.”
Minimization also happens when we diminish the value of positive aspects of ourselves. Such as responding to the positive feedback with, “It’s no big deal, anyone can direct a musical,” or “They were desperate, that’s why they picked me.” But, the truth is, the church thoughtfully chooses its leadership. About 5,000 people attend that musical every year. The church wants excellence. Besides, it wasn’t easy for me. I spent months reading articles on directing and staging, watching ten Broadway musicals, talking to musical directors, and preparing materials for the cast. I worked hard, and it paid off. But it wasn’t easy.
Whether our thinking is twisted by minimization or magnification, the result is emotional distress. We may feel bad about ourselves, inferior, fearful, and or distrusting of others.
Helpful questions to challenge this distortion include: What are the things I did well, and how can I improve? Am I blowing something out of proportion? Will this matter in one week one year, one month? Trusting friends can help gain a clearer perspective. Praying for clarity to see the situation as God sees it helps me tremendously.
Maybe we can put down the magnifying glass and try to see things as they really are. It’s clear and sunny for miles, and Texas doesn’t need any more leaf fires.
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW, is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals! She is the owner of My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center, now offering virtual therapy sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.