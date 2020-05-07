This shelter-in-place-era caused by COVID-19 has me reflecting on the transitioning meaning of time throughout my life. Some days, things happen so fast, then suddenly it feels like nothing is happening. As if time died.
Depending on my chronological age, my reaction to time throughout my life has varied:
0-3: Now!
4-10: Are we almost there?
11-13: Now?
14-16: When is this over?
17-23: Whenever.
24-29: Did it.
30: Already?
30 and 1 day: Soon.
40: Already?
40 and 1 day: Never.
50: Already?
50 and 1 day: Now!
I’ll let you know about 60.
Today marks the end of my first full week of short-term gainful unemployment. It didn’t take long to get antsy. Halfway through the week, I put on lipstick, earrings, and headed to the post office to mail a letter. I rolled down the windows and inhaled the spring Corsicana breeze. I felt the need to wave at each car I passed, whether they could see me or not, I was determined to connect with my neighbors.
Slow moments.
I drove well below the speed limit, searching for any change in the landscape, newly sprouted flowers, moment, signs of life. I eased into my parking spot and prepared to collect my mail.
Swift moments.
Inside the post office, a blond woman darted past me.
"Hi Pam," she said. A smile in her voice.
I turned to return the greeting. I caught a glimpse of her masked face before the back of her head bobbed out the door. I feared to return her greeting with a name as I wasn't sure who it was and the masked blond didn't seem to want to linger; neither did I. I grabbed my mail, headed back to my car, and reached for the sanitizer.
Slow again.
From the safety of my green Scion, I putzed home, once again breathing in every sign of life in my sweet little town. My big outing for the week. The grocery store would come soon enough.
Fast and exciting.
During the week, there were also fleeting moments packed with life and love that will carry me for years. Moments like the day my dear friends Julie Mitchell and Marcus Baldwin at the Ennis Public Theatre (and Corsicana’s Outside the Lines) produced my one-minute play and posted it on Facebook. A produced script was an amazing gift and honor to this aspiring playwright.
There was the moment I finished a second one-act play, "Elevator" and received wonderful feedback from my dear friend, Kimberly Rattley Dailey, writer, theatre director, and Fortune 500 international diversity expert. I have incredibly accomplished friends who have no problem recommending more editing, or complete re-writes. So, her feedback was encouraging news.
And then time wasted away.
I was on a creative high, and for the next two days, I mindlessly scrolled Facebook and YouTube. I spent hours reading the thoughts, rants, and favorite memes of family, friends, and ultimately, strangers, and then switched to YouTube, watching free scriptwriting lectures interspersed with clips of "Amazing things caught on video" and how to cook things I will never eat, God willing. By the end of day two, I had written nothing, and life had no meaning. One day I was excited about life, then suddenly I wasn’t.
What happened?
In reflection, I noticed my concept of time had shifted.
Freed from the deadlines and competing priorities of an Executive Director, I owned my time. When I used it creatively, I felt joy, connection, and accomplishment. I woke excited for each new day, delighted to share my creativity and learn. But when I sat aimlessly watching the world happen on my screen, I felt empty and unmotivated. But how do I motivate myself to be motivated?
Whenever I am at a loss for how to solve a problem, I pray. As I talked to God, I was reminded of the gift of each day of life I am given. During this era of COVID-19, people are dying from the virus and from other things. With families restricted from visiting, they are dying alone. And the families grieve alone. With each loss in my life, my biggest regret is that I didn’t spend more time with the person.
This season of worldwide catastrophic loss of connections, money, and life highlights the fact that I cannot depend on more time. This moment is all the time I have. I was reminded of a section in the Bible that instructs us to live wisely and make the most of every opportunity (Eph. 5:1-16).
In my twenties, I couldn’t wait for the next new thing to happen in my life. The new job, the husband, the house, the kids, the car. I thought the next great thing would make me happy. I sought fulfillment in things and people and found none. Today, however, I want to honor God with each moment I am gifted.
So, as the trees outside my office window billow in the breeze and crows offer me their morning greeting, I have a choice. I can squander my time, wishing I'd done more, or I can live as if this day is all I have.
Now!
My decision was made. I will not allow myself to be bored, lazy, or paralyzed by fear. Each day, I ask myself: “If you had only one day left, what would you accomplish?”
And with that, time grew.
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW (formerly Pam Neal), is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals!
