I don’t like the ant hills in my front yard. Mounds of black dirt rising like five-inch cones from the ground. I spent the last week researching ways to eradicate my yard of them.
Monday, I poured a concoction of vinegar and dish soap on the largest mound. The next day the ants were alive and well. I reread the article and learned it required multiple applications.
Tuesday, I tried suffocation. Dressed in flat-soled sneakers, I stomped and smashed the mound until it was flat with the surrounding grass. But, Wednesday morning, the mound was back, with a second mound sprouting nearby. Eradication would require a more effective technique.
Wednesday afternoon, I pulled out a can of ant killer. I drenched the mound in toxic spray and continued to squirt at anything that moved. I would have emptied a second can on them, but my farmer of a husband insisted that I was ruining the environment and the ants were not hurting anyone.
Thursday, on my daily walk, I noticed that many of my neighbor’s yards hosted anthills but with no indication of stomping, drenching, or soaping. Why was I so bothered? And then I recalled my most vivid childhood memory.
Even at the age of four, I was a researcher; fearlessly testing out my theories. Naive albeit, but fearless.
During childhood summers, my twin and I spent our days between my father’s hometown of McGregor, Texas, and my mother’s birthplace in Hemphill. They were fun times with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Each summer, my parents loaded up our powder-blue boat-of-a-Cadillac with suitcases and Oreos, and drove halfway across the country from our home in Alexandria, Virginia.
I knew little of Hemphill beyond the stretch of highway lined with homes owned by my mother’s relatives. I assumed her family owned all of Hemphill.
During the summers, I roamed freely as long as we stayed on grandma’s side of the street. This particular day, I played with rocket caps; the kind where you tear a cap bubble from a paper strip and screw it between the metal pieces of the rocket. There is space to allow the metal at the tip of the rocket to collapse on the paper cap. When you drop the rocket, headfirst, on the street, it smashes the gunpowder between the metal pieces and... BANG! I’d spent the morning exploding cap bubbles on the side of the highway. I loved creating explosions.
As the morning wore on, I headed closer to the house and spotted a boulder, knee-high to my four-year-old legs. The surface of the boulder appeared to move. As I came closer, I realized that the rock was covered with fire ants. A species never intended for Texas. I later learn that fire ants are not indigenous to Texas but were carried in from South America in shipping crates. I’ve learned that farmers and ranchers hate them. Fire ants are invasive and vicious little buggers with no natural North American predator. Well, I would be that predator. I had the brilliant idea to use my caps to explode the ants, thus eliminating Hemphill’s fire ant infestation.
My tiny hand anchoring one end of the strip, I carefully unrolled the paper caps across the bolder. I then stooped to pick up a small rock. I raised the rock above my head and smashed it against the caps I held in place on the boulder that was crawling with fire ants.
BANG!
BANG!
The caps exploded.
I paused to inhale the gunpowder and evaluate my destruction. It was at that moment I felt a surge of heat through my fingers and up my arms. I look down to see my hands and arms covered in fire ants brazenly stinging my tender flesh. I hopped around spastically flapping my arms to shake them off. My mother heard my screams and ran to my aid.
Mom brushed off the remaining ants and dad came running with the alcohol. They drenched my fingers and arms, but the damage was done. I’d set out with the best of intentions, but the fire ants got the best of me. Bright red bumps swelled up my arms, they burned for the rest of the week.
It was no wonder that in elementary school, I begged my parents for an ant farm: two glorious panes of glass sealing in worker ants to live out their lives laboring endlessly. I know that fire ants are not typically used in ant farms. And I was even more conflicted when I learned that worker ants are all women. The men are called drones and have other duties that eliminate them from the ant farm industry. But my pain did not care about species or gender-professions. I wanted vengeance.
I never got that ant farm. It was for the best. Pets deserve respect and kindness.
At the end of my vengeful week attempting to once again irradicate my corner of the world of all ants, it hit me... These ants were home. Their ancestors squatting in yards across Corsicana for decades, possibly centuries. My neighbors accepted them, who was I to upset the ecosystem?
My husband's insistence that I stop spraying poison into the soil forced me to soul-search. Why was I determined to irradicate these ants? That’s when I remembered the fire ants, the boulder, and the sting that lasted a week. From that day forward, I despised all ants. Forty-eight years of species misapplied hatred. Even more than that, ants only live for six to 12 months; the red fire ants who attacked me in childhood were not the same kind living in my front yard.
Friday, as I headed out for my morning walk, I made peace. I stooped to watch the ants rebuild the home I’d destroyed, I wished them well, then stepped over the mound and headed up the street.
In all truth, I never want to see another fire ant. But the ants in my yard are not fire ants. I’ve decided that as long as these ants don’t move inside to munch on my husband’s secret stash of Little Debbies, I can put my childhood pain aside and coexist. I have a lot to learn from them.
There is an old saying about how when we point a finger at someone to criticize them, we are actually pointing three fingers back at ourselves. I wonder if God used the ants to get me thinking about some of the other things that irritate me. Those ants took up a lot of my time last week. I don’t have time to waste like that.
I’ve got musicals to write!
I wonder about the other unhealed hurts from my past that might be squandering time in my present?
Are there things that irritate you today that might actually be pointing to areas of hurt from your past? What could you do with all that free time?
Little buggers!
***
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW (formerly Pam Neal), is a writer, stage director, social worker, and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She is most passionate about sharing the love of Christ, helping people heal from hurts, and writing musicals!
