Last Saturday, my husband and I enjoyed our first musical together. We’ve actually attended six plays and musicals as a couple. One I directed, one during our courtship, two on our honeymoon, and two after. But, like I said, this is the first one we actually enjoyed together.
I leave each show inspired to sit before my laptop to type out a theatrical gem, but my husband’s blank stare reveals he is underwhelmed by my plot summaries, character analyses, and reenactments. While I explore the comedic highlights of Hamlet, hubby thinketh that I protest too much.
During our courtship, I dreamed about hubby and I seated side by side on the piano bench belting out our newly composed future Broadway show stoppers. Between our careers, unpacking, and the active nightlife of Corsicana, we haven’t. I don’t think he’s excited about the prospect either. But could Frozen’s star character, Elsa, be our force for unwarming?
Well, not likely. I’m sure hubby has forgotten the plot by now, on to his next consultation appointment to cure the world of technological inefficiency. But for 98 glorious seconds, my new husband and I shared a love for the theatre!
But what about that? Creatives need creatives. Last week, I had tea with Guy Chapman at the Daily Sun. I lamented about scheduling to meet. How do you schedule a creative play date without seeming like a charlatan? But I forged ahead and scheduled.
We talked about goals, stories, and reasons for being in Corsicana. Then, like all creative summits, we got to the quirky tales of our town. Blue apes, wrestling bears, and haunted disco. I’ve generated tons of stories alone, but something fresh happens when creatives join forces. There is a synergy that exponentially enriches the story ideas.
Sometimes these summits are intentional, but usually, not. A few weeks ago, I joined Julie Mitchell and constumer, Sarah, to watch Julie direct a rehearsal of, “The Importance of Being Earnest.” On the way back, we were stopped by a train. Julie turned right and headed down the street to pass the train and turn down a street further up the road. But as we three creatives narrated our journey, we were not simply driving 25 miles an hour down to the next street to turn. No. We were three brazen women, drag racing down the highway, flying across the tracks, barely surviving the oncoming train.
Creatives view the world in patterns and then we rearrange it. We see deviations and impossible possibilities. Everyone should have a creative on retainer.
A dear Corsican friend, Norma Finnen is bringing creative sparkle to the new Compassion Corsicana main office. In applying the lesson of exponential creativity, I teamed her with two of Compassion Corsicana’s creatives, Shannon Reel, Director of Logistics, and Brenda Campbell, Office Manager. In 30 minutes and a roll of masking tape, they had mapped out an inspiring office theme.
In my last column, I hinted at my need for a community of creatives. It appears I need only ask. They are popping out all over. I’m unfreezing among the Corsicana creatives. The warmth abounds. I’ll keep making creativity play dates, and I’ll pray that hubby appreciates the ticket I bought him to Julie’s next play. Oscar Wilde was a good writer, right?
Pam Dudley (formerly Neal), is a writer, stage director and CBT certified therapist pursuing the creative life in Corsicana, Texas. She desires to inspire healing and transformation.
