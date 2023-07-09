By Sherry Asbury Clark
Finding Myself in a Small Town
It’s been a year since we moved from our historic downtown Corsicana loft to the farm, twenty minutes away. The year has held its share of highs and lows, excitement and frustration, encouragement and challenges.
Here are just a few things that have stood out to me in the past 12 months.
It might seem small, but one of the high points for me occurred unexpectedly earlier this week. After moving the pigs to their daytime pen on Monday, I stopped to take a few photos of Nigel, Lucy, and Niki. They smiled obligingly while grazing on leafy greens and wallowing in mud. It was while photographing Lucy that I saw a large turtle in the foreground. On closer inspection, I could see that she was laying eggs! While I stood there taking photos and videos she deposited five eggs in the hole she’d prepared. When she appeared to be finished, the mama turtle used her back feet to pull dirt and debris from the wooded area over her babies. I’m hoping they’ll be undisturbed in their hiding spot until they hatch sometime in the next three to four months.
The low points this year were the deaths of our two Boxer pups. Stella was almost 12 when she passed last July, and had lived a very full life. Marshall, on the other hand, had kidney disease and was only two years old when he died in January. They were such a big part of our lives that we still think of them almost every day.
The most exciting thing to happen on the farm this year was hosting our first wedding. It’s something we’ve dreamed of for the past six years and was truly magical to witness.
At the same time we’ve dealt with adverse weather conditions and more projects than you could shake a stick at. I’d much rather experience the excitement of new events rather than the boredom of doing daily chores and the challenge of endless projects that we’ve either begun or feel we need to begin.
Thankfully, our guests and their comments are a constant reminder that there are people who “get” what we’re doing. Interacting with them and reading their entries in our welcome book, as well as their reviews online, gives us the encouragement we need to keep investing our time, energy and finances in the farm.
Through it all - the good, the “bad” and the in between - it’s been a year of growth. I’m a stronger person because of the things I’ve experienced. Would I volunteer for the difficulties again? Heck no. But I know the stretching that occurred during the challenging times has made me into the person I am today, one year later.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
