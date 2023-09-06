Breast Cancer Awareness Month isn’t until October, but in the real world, breast cancer waits for no one. I’ve written off and on over the last two years about my breast cancer journey. It really is a journey. There are different stages of the journey and I’m not sure it’s ever over.
I realized this past Saturday that September 1st was my second anniversary of being cancer free. My oncologist considered me cancer free as soon as I had surgery for a double mastectomy. September 2nd, was the first anniversary of my DIEP breast reconstruction surgery. That was by far the toughest surgery I have ever done! I don’t regret it at all; however, I don’t think it’s something you can wrap your head around regardless of the amount of information you may have.
It wasn’t until I was on this side of all the treatment, I had my darkest moment. I also have multiple sclerosis and realized I was no longer in remission. I felt like if I had one more “fight for my life” diagnosis, I might decide not to fight. I spent part of one day in this darkness, I shared my feelings with my husband and then I did what I always do…I started digging out.
I reached out to people and places for help. I sat down at my computer and applied for my second round of stem cell treatment at the Stem Cell Institute in Panama. I also reached out to someone I met on social media who is definitely an influencer in the digital world of helping women with breast cancer. I got immediate responses from both. I was accepted for my second round of stem cell treatment from the Stem Cell Institute and I made an appointment with someone who is now my health coach.
My health coach sometimes asks tough questions. Recently the question was something to the effect of what do you wish you had known before, about the breast cancer journey. For me, I wish I had known that there are stages to this journey. Now, I’m not saying no one told me, most likely I wasn’t interested in hearing it. But, that’s also part of the journey. On this side of treatment. I have realized there are different stages and they are as follows:
FIGHTER, this is that stage you are in from the moment you are diagnosed until you finish treatment. There may be need in the future to come back to this stage, but I think it’s important to move to the next stage which is SURVIVOR. The word survivor can make you envision someone that has survived crawling out of the desert, sunburnt, dehydrated, barely clinging to life. It can be that for breast cancer patients too, but it’s also a time to celebrate. But not a place to stay. You see, there is an even better stage after survivor. It’s called THRIVER! That’s when you learn new skills of living after breast cancer and realize you can still have life goals and dreams. I’m in this stage right now. I am thriving. I have life goals and dreams and I’m diligently working towards them.
You know what else I found in this stage? Peace! You know what comes with peace? JOY! You know what I have found to be true of ever single woman I know on this journey? We ALL want to PAY IT FORWARD! If we can help another woman at any stage of breast cancer, we will!
If you or someone you know is in any of these stages, please send them my way. Please reach out: marthaphillips5611@yahoo.com. I will listen, cry, hug and share information and resources I have found for my own journey. The pink sisterhood is one no one wants to join, but we are strong and there for each other.
