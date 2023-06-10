Science says that hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports. An average fastball traveling at 90 mph is in the “hitting zone” for less than 10 milliseconds. In those 10 milliseconds you have to hit a round ball with a round bat squarely, and that doesn’t even take into account the pitcher throwing a curveball or changeup which- which would disrupt the timing. In response, hitters are always looking for something to help them know what is coming! (Just ask the Astros) With more information, it is easier to adjust to the pitch. In a recent game, my team noticed the opposing pitcher would move his glove a certain way if he was throwing a curveball but not if it was a fastball. This “leading indicator” sure helped us anticipate what was coming and allowed us to make adjustments and pile on the runs to win the game!
When it comes to economic data there are all kinds of leading indicators we can study to anticipate what is coming. One of the biggest indicators of a recession has been an inverted yield curve: the short term interest rates are higher than long term rates. An inverted yield curve has preceded every recession in the US since 1969. Our current economic environment presents us with an inverted yield curve – the curve has been inverted since mid-2022, which is why so many economist are predicting that a recession is imminent. The timing of economic events are another story, though, it is hard to tell how far away or how close the event will be. The economist at the fed do read these indicators and adjust monetary policy and interest rate decisions to impact the economy, hopefully for the better, but that isn’t always the case.
Looking back, there are some more quirky indicators of an economic downturn. There is the “lipstick effect”, which says people buy more lipstick during hard times because they can’t afford more expensive beauty products. Another one is stagnating sales of men’s underwear. There is a theory that, in hard times, people wait longer to replace worn out items, and men’s underwear, hidden from view, is less likely to be replaced even when well past worn out. Just ask Hanes brands about this: they lost 50% of stock value in the early 2000’s recession. A decline in Hair salon services is yet another indicator – people are more willing to do their own hair or forego the new color for their natural hue during times of economic stress (maybe the converse would be an increase “Flowbee” sales…if you’ve never heard of a Flowbee, google it!). A physical place to check is the company fridge. People are much more likely to meal-plan and bring their lunch instead of eating out when things get tight. Lastly, one can take a look at the Super Bowl winner – it seems when an AFC team wins the Super Bowl, the stock market shows a decline the following year. Just another reason to not like the Chiefs and Patriots! Go Cowboys and Falcons!
There are many indicators to help us prepare for what’s coming. The only thing worse than not paying attention to the signs is to see them and not do anything. Some adjustments you can make when you see that tighter times might be on the horizon: increase savings, curb high-cost habits, pay off debt on rates that could increase significantly, and decrease use of credit cards. The most important things are to know your financial position, pay attention to indicators and make a plan ahead of time and stay on top of it with good financial habits (e.g., check and reconcile your account daily, increase savings, start a side hustle, anticipate needs and prepare for a rainy day!). It is hard to say for sure what’s going to happen in the economy over the next year, but the economist sure seem to be banging the trash can!
Steven S. Nutt, CPA is Executive Vice President/CFO of Community National Bank and Trust of Texas. He is a financial executive with almost 30 years of experience in financial institutions specializing in risk management, accounting and strategic planning. He is a licensed CPA with a masters degree in business management, guest speaker on financial topics at various financial conferences and podcasts and has contributed to several financial publications. He may reached at: snutt@mybanktx.com.
