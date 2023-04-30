Growing up I loved roller coasters! Couldn’t wait to head to the amusement park in the summers to ride all the rides. My favorite was an old wooden roller coaster at Six Flags over Georgia called the Scream Machine. This roller coaster didn’t have loops or any of the fancy features newer coasters have but it had plenty of ups and downs and twists and turns! When talking about the financial markets, I am often reminded of a roller coaster. Cycles of ups and downs are a consistent part of any business, industry or economy but how we approach the cycles could result in wildly different outcomes.
The more risk taken, the more chance of a big payoff but also the greater chance to lose money – the risk/reward principal. So, you certainly need to know what your objective is and how much risk you want to take! Many people try to time the market to maximize the profit, usually this is betting on when a stock is at the bottom and headed back up. Sometimes that entails investing in a distressed company or stock and hoping it turns around. How comfortable are you with taking those risk? How do you determine your acceptable risk?
Warren Buffett has said, “The time to get aggressive in markets is when everyone is fearful and the time to be fearful is when everyone is being aggressive!” A lot of people make decisions about their money based on what is good for someone else, without knowing the reasons they are doing it. Overtime staying the course and sticking to an investment plan pays off. The futility of trying to time the market has been proven out over the years. According to the Wall Street Journal, in the last 50 years on average return for those buying at a confidence peak (when things are good) has yielded a return of 4.1% while buying at a confidence low has returned over 24.5%.
One way to mitigate risk in an investment portfolio is by diversification. This means spreading your investment dollars out so that you have some in solid consistent performers (singles hitters) and some aggressive more volatile investments (homerun hitters). Did you know going back for many years in baseball that singles account for 60% of all hits, Homeruns on the other hand account for about 15% of hits? Maybe we can learn a lesson from that! If you have a lineup of only homerun hitters you can expect a lot of swings and misses. Sure you will hit a big homerun now and then but the consistency of singles sets the stage for a homerun that pays off big. Likewise, balance and consistency in the market over time allows for the ups and downs to have less impact and puts you on a steady upward trajectory.
It is key to have a personalized plan, create written goals for your situation, determine your acceptable risk level, and then be consistent and show patience in executing the plan! When your situation changes, tweak your plan, update it annually, keep your money working for you!
Steven S. Nutt, CPA is Executive Vice President/CFO of Community National Bank and Trust of Texas. He is a financial executive with almost 30 years of experience in financial institutions specializing in risk management, accounting and strategic planning. He is a licensed CPA with a masters degree in business management, guest speaker on financial topics at various financial conferences and podcasts and has contributed to several financial publications. He may reached at: snutt@mybanktx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.