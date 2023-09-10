Life at the new/old house continues to be a series of life lessons for me. Last weekend, in an attempt to put something away in a side storage closet, I accidentally knocked over an entire can of red stain all over my parent’s original tile.
The paint went everywhere, and I stood right in the middle of it. Trying to call for help while slipping and sliding, and desperately not trying to get it spread fathers, on the walls, the next room, etc., was nearly impossible. With some help from the Missus, we laid some garbage bags out, which allowed me to escape the room.
Surprisingly, Clorox Wipes turned out to be the best cleaner against the potentially permanent red addition, and outside of a few small sections of grout being a little darker, cleaning went well. I have a feeling those old floors have endured worse over the years, and unlike my teenage self, I didn’t have to formulate an excuse for Mom and Dad. Nope, I got to own all of my sitcomesque hijinks this time.
The bottoms of my feet still carry traces of red.
Meanwhile, in the kitchen, I’m struggling with our silverware. For years, silverware was always in the farthest drawer in the kitchen counter. Because out holder is larger than the drawer, we moved our utensils to a different drawer. For the life of me, I am always back to the original drawer. After 14 years of not even having access to that particular drawer, I can’t break the habit of accepting that as THE default home of all things silverware. I’m going to have to buy a smaller silverware tray. I apparently can’t beat my lifelong habits.
Despite my misadventures and best intentions, I find myself staring intently at empty spaces inside one of the house’s many rooms, wondering what my parents would have done. Being honest with myself, it’s not just for home repair or remodeling.
There is… an answer to a question I don’t even know how to ask. Despite this summer’s brutish heat, I’m out in the backyard cleaning brush like there’s a prize at the end of all of this. The weather finally broke to a high level 90 degree heat, and a few tiny storms managed to grant a few moments in the 80s. The morning feel more familiar to the autumns I used to remember. The evenings are filled with the hoots of owls in the darkened trees.
But I’m still trying to figure out what it is I’m trying to ask.
Regaining this house has been one of the most complex emotional experiences I’ve dealt with in years. It’s wonderful in so many ways. It’s sometimes frustrating from a homeowner’s perspective as I am now in charge of the house, and I have to make the decisions that were once my father’s responsibility.
It’s not like I haven’t owned a house before. I owned a home in Las Vegas for seven years, so I know what comes with the package. But sometimes, the experience of ownership felt more simple back then. I just did the things that made the most sense. Here, it feels like a reset. Expectation, common sense, goals, and memory all merge into every round of “Here’s what I need to do.”
My birthday is this month. The holiday marathon comes right after that. I expect I will enjoy each of these moments with a new perspective, but there is a feeling of being a stranger in a familiar land.
