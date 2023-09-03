Most mornings around six o’clock you’ll find me holed away in a quiet spot doing a bit of writing. It’s not always easy to start working on one of my projects, so I like to ease into it with a writing prompt. These prompts give a scenario to write about. Sometimes it’s more of a journal entry idea, but often a fictional situation is presented. I allow myself 10 minutes to do the assignment. It’s a great way to get ideas flowing and helps prepare me for whatever I’m currently working on.
There are plenty of places on the internet with short prompts. Writer’s Digest, a magazine for - you guessed it - writers, has a 365 day free resource which I’ve used for the past couple of years. However, this prompt from Journal Buddies (https://www.journalbuddies.com/creative-writing-2/creative-writing-prompts-for-adults/) is the one I completed today: “Create the magazine you wish you could find on newsstands.”
Almost immediately I began to think of people who inspire me and how cool it would be to have a magazine that tells stories of ordinary people who accomplished extraordinary things, just because they tried something they’d never done. There are a couple of people who come to mind.
One person I find fascinating is Emma Gatewood. Most often referred to as Grandma Gatewood, she was the first woman to thru-hike the 2168 mile Appalachian Trail (A.T.) - solo. She was 67 years old when she summited Mount Katahdin, in Maine, the northern terminus of the trail. I discovered her when I was looking for a book on Audible and found Grandma Gatewood’s Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail by Ben Montgomery. (Chicago: Chicago Review Press, 2014) (The topic was especially interesting to me since our three sons thru-hiked the A.T. in 2012.) I think the most inspiring part of Grandma Gatewood’s story is the fact that she tried to thru-hike the trail a year earlier and had to quit because of injury. AND she hiked it twice more, the last time in sections, when she was 71.
I don’t really have a desire to go on a 2000+ mile hike. I do have another goal, though. I want to publish a book. I have two books that I’m currently working on, but am struggling to finish. One is a compilation of these columns and the other is a work of fiction. As a writer, I draw inspiration from author John Grisham. Maybe you’ve heard the story. His first novel, A Time to Kill (New York: Wynwood Press, 1989), took three years to write and was rejected 28 times before being published. Only 5000 copies were printed for the first edition. His next novel, The Firm (New York: Doubleday, 1991) was on the New York Times bestseller list for 47 weeks.
When it comes to my own goals, it helps me to look at people like Gatewood and Grisham - people who had no experience, only a dream. And they didn’t give up. We seldom hear about those who do.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
