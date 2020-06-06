June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month® – an opportunity to hold a conversation about the brain, and share the fact that Alzheimer's disease and other dementias are a major public health issue.
Alzheimer’s affects around 400,000 Texans, and over a million caregivers. They’re part of an estimated five million Americans living with Alzheimer’s. The stark reality is that one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Alzheimer’s kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. This year, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $305 billion. That’s why it’s so important to have conversations about the brain.
“I think it is important to point out the "B" in Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month,” says Kathy Shockley, MA, Associate Director of Programs and Services with the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We should all be concerned with our brain health - and be very aware of those things which impact our brain health throughout our lives. From childhood through adulthood, there are choices we each make that may have a long term impact on our cognitive health.”
Shockley says that regular cardiovascular exercise, quitting smoking, and eating a healthy and balanced diet are just three ways to keep your brain healthy.
“You should also keep learning, keep your brain active. And don’t forget to do the simple things, like wearing a helmet when you bicycle,” adds Shockley.
Bicycling is also a popular event for The Longest Day event in June, aimed at starting and continuing the conversation about brain health. The Longest Day is held on the date of the summer solstice – this year, June 20.
Participants are asked to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association through their activity, to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to advance critically needed research and provide care and support to all those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Association staff and volunteers will be there every step of the way with tools, tips and coaching.
“The Longest Day is an easy and incredibly impactful to get involved in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia. We are here to help with any activity and fundraising ideas,” says Brooke Boatright, The Longest Day constituents event manager.
“Lately, we've seen quite a few women put makeup on their husbands as a fundraiser! Truly, any activity will work for The Longest Day!”
Boatright adds that anyone wanting to take part can go to alz.org/thelongestday to sign up and select an activity to participate.
