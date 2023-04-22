One thing is for certain, the registered voters of Corsicana will elect a new mayor Saturday, May 6. Candidate Kimberlee Walter is hoping that she is the change the majority of voters are looking for.
During an April 17 “Empowering Change Agents in Texas” event at Lifeline Fellowship Family Church, 5301 W. Hwy. 31, former Dallas District Attorney, Craig Watkins, endorsed Walter for Mayor of Corsicana.
“You have someone with education, courage and backbone,” he said. Watkins later added, “You need someone who will and can … get things done.”
Walter, who moved to Corsicana just after the pandemic, told the crowd of more than a dozen that she was happy to live in her grandparents' home, where she said she has a lot of core memories.
Walter, who has lived in several foreign countries briefly, thought the pandemic would only slightly delay her future travel plans,
“I was ready to go y'all, my bags were packed,” she said.
But then things changed in the world, and for Walter.
“The fact that I came back to Corsicana, that's not by coincidence that's by design.
During the lock down the 42-year-old began to walk around the neighborhood and then other parts of Corsicana. It was during these walks that Walter said she began to notice inequalities within the city.
“Corsicana is like a microcosm of the United States she said, some areas are really poor and others are ultra rich.”
”In my neighborhood infrastructure was crumbling at my feet,” she said.
Walter recalled an April 14, 2022 town hall she attended in her precinct with her Councilwoman Ruby Williams, Mayor Don Denbow, the city manager, as well as the police and fire chiefs.
“I asked some rather pointed questions about the city plan and their timeline to accomplish those goals,” Walter said. “Our government is catering only to a certain part of the population.”
Walter rejects the idea of being a token, instead she noted increasing opportunity and access for everyone within Corsicana, as reasons she's running.
Walter also said she intends to increase transparency and seek the input of all residents if she's elected.
Walter said the definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over while expecting different results, the first-time candidate hopes she is the change that Corsicana voters are looking for.
Early voting in Navarro County will be April 24, May 2. Election Day will be Saturday, May 6.
