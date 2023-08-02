By Martha Phillips - Columnist
It’s been a very busy weekend in the Phillips family. It was wedding weekend! Our middle son married the love of his life and it was beautiful! This wedding is what created my sense of urgency for going back to Panama for stem cell treatment at the end of May for multiple sclerosis. I certainly wanted to have that mother-son dance and my balance needed to be much better for that to happen.
One of the things I love about this new union is that the bride comes with this huge extended family and they are some awesome people. When I’m at a family event, I sometimes think I need a diagram to know who is related to whom and how they are related. Truth be told, my husband’s second cousin is married to a first cousin of our new daughter in law. This is a wild family tree for sure.
As the mother of the groom, people ask if I had fun at the wedding. I’m not really sure how to answer that. I don’t think it’s supposed to be fun for the parents of the bride and groom. It’s work and stress. For me I felt proud of the man my son has become. I feel immense joy when I see how my son looks so lovingly at his new wife. I felt happy watching them dance and have such a great time with their friends. As with all events, there were little bumps in the road, but at the end of the day the wedding ceremony was perfect, the reception was perfect and the bride and groom were perfect. I felt full of love!
Toward the end of the evening, I was standing at the bar outside drinking a bottle of water when a member of the family asked me about my choice not to drink alcohol. I shared my wellness journey with her and told my story of breast cancer and multiple sclerosis. I shared my choices on using nutrition, exercise, stress management and more to manage my wellness. This led to questions about how I manage my stress. I shared with her that I have a health coach and a trauma therapist that teach and guide me in stress management.
Some of the things that work for me to manage stress and anxiety include setting boundaries with people, especially family. Of course, exercise is great for stress and everything else that makes us healthy. I follow a few comedians on social media and will watch reels when I feel stressed. Laughter really can be the best medicine. We are also borderline crazy cat people. There is lots of evidence-based research using therapy animals in mental health and I’ve even read that the frequency of a cat purring is supposed to lower your blood pressure. I also use diaphragmatic breathing to ward off an anxiety attack. If you practice diaphragmatic breathing, you will automatically do it in moments of stress. Positive mind set is another way I manage stress.
This last week leading up to the wedding I used many of these stress management techniques. It had nothing to do with the wedding. This weekend is the two- year “cancerversary” of my breast cancer diagnosis. I felt many emotions and I was a little confused. Even though my brain was in wedding mode, my body remembered the stress, trauma, and emotions that come with a life-threatening diagnosis. I reached out to my therapist and my new tribe of ladies who are in thrivership school with me. I honored my body and emotions, giving myself the “grace and space”, I needed to process all these emotions. I sat on the patio with a cup of tea and cried.
The timing of this wedding has helped me reflect on how much has changed in the last two years. How so very blessed I have been over the last two years. And how VERY grateful I am for my husband, my sons and the beautiful women who love them, not to mention my amazing grandson who brings me pure joy.
