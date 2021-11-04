Medicare open enrollment is underway through Dec. 7 and is very complex. The medicare book is huge and has a ton of options. If you’re thinking of changing plans or you haven’t thought about it yet, here is some information that will help you make a decision. You have a choice between hundreds of Medicare Advantage Insurance plans or just keeping traditional/original Medicare.
1) Have a list of medications for when you pick out your Medicare Part D plan. This way when you call medicare you can ask them if those medications are covered. Some will pay for the exact meds and some will only cover the generic. Other plans may not have your meds on the list of coverage at all.
2) Also have a list of the following:
a) Specialists you currently see or are thinking of seeing (Cardiologist, Pulmanologist, Nephrologist, Oncologist, Radiologist, Pain Management Specialist, Gynecologist, Endocrinologist, or any other ist)Make sure that the specialist(s) are in network with your medicare advantage insurance plan you wish to choose. Most all specialist accept Traditional/Original Medicare.
b) Your PCP (Primary Care Physician) current doctor or the name of a Physician(s) as well as any urgent care or walk in clinics you may need to see throughout the year. Make sure that physician/clinic is in network with your medicare advantage insurance plan you wish to choose. Most all physicians/clinics accept Traditional/Original Medicare.
c) Hospitals that are in your service area or the hospitals of your choice. If you are planning a surgery or heaven forbid anything happen and you need a knee or hip replacement or maybe some type of accident and need a surgery. Make sure that hospital is in network with your medicare advantage insurance plan you wish to choose. Most all hospitals accept Traditional/Original Medicare.
d) Skilled Nursing Facilities - Medicare/Medicare advantage insurance plans do not cover custodial or long term care in a nursing home. If you have questions on this please contact a facility of your choice and have them explain further. Traditional/original Medicare will cover the cost 100% for a 20 day skilled stay, meaning you have met a three midnight hospital in patient stay before it will cover and they don’t require a pre-authorization. Medicare Advantage Insurance plans do cover the first 20 days at 100% if in network, however, they do require a pre authorization for a skilled stay and they also dictate how long you can stay. Make sure that the skilled nursing facility you chose is in network with your medicare advantage insurance plan. Most all accept Traditional/Original Medicare.
e) Home Health agency - this is particularly important if you really need to help at home. Most of the Medicare advantage insurance plans may or may not be a network but they also don’t give as many visits as traditional/original Medicare would allow. Make sure that home health agency you would want to use is in network with your medicare advantage plan insurance. Most all home health agencies accept Traditional/Original Medicare.
f) Hospice agency - Most all hospice agencies refer to traditional/original Medicare. Typically in this line of care the Medicare advantage plan insurance doesn’t go into effect and the traditional Medicare pays and covers for hospice care. However another thing you need to know about hospice if you or a loved goes into a nursing facility with hospice the only thing not covered is room and board. Choices for room and board would be to consider submitting a Medicaid application at that time, utilizing a current long term insurance plan you may already have or pay private pay rate for the room and board in the nursing home while hospice covers everything else.
**Also keep in mind this can change at any time depending on the hospitals/clinic/physician/specialist/home health contract with said insurance.
The best advice I can give is to try and forecast what your year might look like, for example, if you’re having health issues, planning a surgery, maybe there’s something going on and your doctor has recommended some specialist. Take all of that into consideration when choosing your plan because at the end of the day the plan has to fit YOUR needs. Whether you choose a Medicare Advantage insurance plan or Traditional/Original Medicare you have to choose what’s right for you.
By now you have noticed how I separate Medicare advantage plan insurance and Traditional/Original Medicare. They actually become two separate things. Most people do not realize this. When you have a Medicare advantage insurance plan your Traditional/Original Medicare card “sleeps” and the insurance plan takes over in Hospitals, Clinics/Physicians offices, Specialists, Skilled Nursing Facilities, and with Home Health.
All of these things will factor in on the care you will receive depending on what you choose.
If you do make the decision to change and you call during open enrollment they will ask you a ton of questions so it’s OK to ask for help from your family. Have them come over and review plans with you to help make the best decision for your life and your care. I also recommend if you decide choose a Medicare Advantage Insurance plan instead of Traditional/Original Medicare pick at least your top three that way if one is not in network with your physician or specialist you can continue to the next.
Kelly Callaway of New Century Hospice has also worked in a clinic, skilled nursing facility, and home health. She has seen medicare/insurance pretty much multiple angles in the healthcare industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.