The historic appraisal increases from this past spring are still fresh on the minds of property owners across Navarro County, but now exorbitant tax increases threaten to create real pain. The upcoming Navarro County Commissioner’s Court will consider approving the voter approval rate—the maximum tax increase allowed by state law without asking voters for permission. Although in theory this rate is only supposed to collect 3.5% more tax dollars than the previous year, according to the County’s public notice this rate will result in an 18.5% tax increase on the average homestead in Navarro County. The Navarro County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to consider this tax hike. Public involvement is critical to prevent this massive tax hike. The same public notice states that the County will realize a 32.2% increase in tax dollar revenue over last year.
Navarro County is taking the opposite approach from the City of Corsicana, which approved a budget using a rate below the No New Revenue Rate, which will result in a city tax cut for Corsicana residents. The proposed Navarro County rate would completely wipe out the relief provided by Corsicana and raise your total tax bill even higher than last year.
In keeping with the training that the Texas Municipal League provides to elected officials, it is true that Navarro County is “reducing the rate,” but it will still collect more dollars than the previous year and raise taxes even higher on citizens. In a time when housing has become unaffordable and a trip to the grocery store is a luxury, governments need to remember who they serve. The average household is not able to vote an 18.5% increase to their budget to cover costs; they make the tough decision to cut expenses to survive. Governments need to remember this is not just “tax revenue” they are dealing with, every dollar that is collected is a dollar out of their constituents’ pockets and taken away from their household budget for food, electricity bills, and kid’s clothing.
Annual max tax increases are not sustainable, and they set a dangerous precedent for our local governments to fall into the Washington D.C. trap of pushing the “easy button” and collecting more money without taking a hard look at cutting expenses. Until our state legislators take responsibility and eliminate their broken property tax system, local elected officials must do everything possible to chip away at the property tax burden that has plagued our state for decades.
I urge you to show up to the Navarro County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 29 and oppose this double digit tax hike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.