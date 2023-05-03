The skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members of Navarro Regional Hospital support the health and well-being of patients who turn to the hospital for expert care whenever needed. Beyond providing clinical care, the hospital is a cornerstone of our community and contributes to the economic health of the region as a major employer and tax-payer and through resources invested to expand and enhance the medical services available close to home. The overall impact is significant and totaled more than $81.1 million in 2022.
Care was provided at more than 177,500 patient encounters, including more than 19,700 emergency department visits, more than 2,100 inpatient admissions and more than 3,200 surgeries. Over 152,000 patients received care across the Medical Associates of Navarro County and Medical Associates at Corsicana Crossing physician clinics, rural health clinics, therapy and imaging centers and outpatient mammography. Joy was delivered to local families with the birth of more than 500 babies.
“We help people get well and live healthier by providing quality care for patients,” said Mike Ellis, chief executive officer for Navarro Regional Hospital. “Our community is truly fortunate to have this dedicated team of clinicians and caregivers here in Corsicana who are making a real difference each and every day.”
Navarro Regional Hospital applies its resources to medical services and technologies that are important to patients. These include adding an AI-based maternal-fetal early warning system that monitors vital data throughout labor and delivery to help the maternity team recognize, prevent and respond to potential complications for an even safer birth; specialty physician coverage has been increased through telehealth service offerings for Pulmonology, Infectious Disease, NICU and Neurology services. The recruitment of three primary care providers and three specialists (ear nose and throat, general surgery and OB/GYN) means more services are available here in our community. Capital improvements totaling more than $1.5 million were made to enhance the facility and services by adding an ENT image-guided surgical system, nasal/laryngeal endoscopy system, and upgrading building security.
Navarro Regional Hospital also gives back to the broader Navarro County area by providing over $35.1 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable. And the payment of $1.1 million in property, sales and GRT taxes helps support civic resources and services.
Support for local charitable and community organizations, such as the United Way of Navarro County, the HOPE Center and Navarro College Foundation, includes financial donations and outreach. Navarro Regional Hospital also provides education to children within the community, conducts blood drives, and supports health fairs.
The hospital’s payroll of more than $39.7 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services. Last year the hospital added enhanced benefits to help team members achieve their personal and professional goals, including assistance with student loan repayments, reimbursement of licensure and certification expenses, as well as tuition reimbursement.
Ellis continued, “The vital care we provide is only one part of the broad impact we have. We are a cornerstone of this community and we are committed to doing all we can to provide excellent healthcare services and to making Navarro County a healthier, better community for all.”
Navarro Regional Hospital’s collaboration with Texas Workforce Solutions has had a tremendous effect on the staffing pool for healthcare professions, such as RNs, LVNs, Certified Medical Assistants, Surgical Technologists, Radiology Technologists and others. And the hospital has strong relationships with student affiliation programs at 11 colleges and universities, including Navarro College, UT Arlington and UT Tyler. As a community hospital, seeking ways to grow a talented and qualified staff is extremely important to Navarro Regional Hospital.
To help the community live healthier, Navarro Regional Hospital offers a free e-newsletter with a monthly dose of health and wellness inspiration sent directly to your inbox. Sign up at NavarroHospital.com/enewsletter-sign-up.
About Navarro Regional Hospital
Navarro Regional Hospital is your community healthcare provider. We are a 162-bed licensed acute care facility with inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostic imaging, emergency, medical and surgical services. We offer cardiac rehab, physical and speech therapy, an outpatient surgery center, 3D mammography and a 64-slice CT scanner. We offer a special procedures room for interventional radiology procedures. Navarro Regional Hospital is a chest pain and primary stroke accredited facility. We believe in the power of people to create great care.
We work hard every day to be a place of healing, caring and connection for patients and families in the community we call home. Working to make a positive impact, other access points include several convenient primary and specialty care outpatient clinics, an outpatient therapy center and diagnostic imaging center. For more information, please visit NavarroHospital.com.
