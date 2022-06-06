232. 2022.
Those are the numbers of mass shootings that have occurred this year as of this writing.
It's a math problem of the worst kind, and it needs to be solved NOW. But what is that action?
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott asked Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan to launch special committees to study five areas following the Uvalde tragedy last week: school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.
Many ideas have been thrown out as to how to improve school safety, which is good news. The bad news? Most all come with a hefty price tag.
Take, for instance, the option of installing SROs (school resource officers, which are employed through local law enforcement agencies) at each campus.
In Parker County alone, the sheriff's office funds an SRO at five districts. The average cost of one of these deputies, plus benefits, is around $98,500, according to a letter sent out by Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.
Multiply that by the number of campuses (at least three per district) and you're looking at roughly $300,000 per ISD. There simply isn't enough in the budget, for either the county or the district, to fund that.
To offset that, many districts have a variation of the Guardian program, which trains armed staff members who willingly sign up for the program.
It's a great alternative, but not everyone is cut out to be — or wants to be — involved. Understandable on both fronts, as educators went to school for just that, not the police academy.
And forcing them to do it isn't acceptable either. We think it's safe to say teachers had already been through enough already without having to fulfill the role of a security guard.
Then there's talk of gun reform. Abbott's request Wednesday stopped short of asking legislators to look into gun reform.
Not everybody is keen on the idea, particularly in our own community. And we hear you.
Frankly, nobody likes being told what to do, especially with their own property, and creating more laws means you may feel like you're being robbed of your liberty, even if you aren't.
We sat down this week and talked with one of our SROs who is also an active shooter training instructor.
One of the most amazing things to him, he said, was that everybody goes after the assault rifle. But in fact, more people are killed by handguns than ARs, because they're easy to conceal.
Data from numerous sites does indeed back that up, including an article by the Pew Research Center in February of this year.
In 2020, handguns were involved in 59% of the 13,620 U.S. gun murders and nonnegligent manslaughters for which data is available, according to the FBI. Rifles – the category that includes guns sometimes referred to as “assault weapons” – were involved in 3% of firearm murders. Shotguns were involved in 1%. The remainder of gun homicides and nonnegligent manslaughters (36%) involved other kinds of firearms or those classified as “type not stated.”
Then there's the matter of addressing the mental health aspect. We do believe mental health can contribute to active shooter situations, although that may not always be the case. Even so, mental health is an issue outside of mass shootings.
We found it incredibly ironic that our governor in his initial press conference after the Uvalde shooting touted mental health as the reasoning behind it.
“We as a state, we as a society need to do a better job with mental health. Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health problem, period,” Abbott said. “We as a government need to target that mental health challenge and do something about it.”
His record says otherwise.
In January, Abbott announced the transfer of a whopping $500 million to for his Operation Lone Star initiative at the border, including $210 million from the Health and Human Services Commission and $160 million from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A visit to the HHSC website's navigation bar shows mental health/substance abuse as one of seven services offered by the commission. One other? Safety.
The state has spent around $4 billion on the operations, with $1 billion in coronavirus aid reportedly used.
Just think of how many SROs or mental health programs THAT could fund, especially considering the toll the pandemic had on mental health. If that doesn't qualify for COVID-19 relief funding, we're sure it's not the border.
How much is a life worth to you?
