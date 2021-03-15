Hi you Glamorous women out there; hope all is well – The weather is delightful; sunny walking days. I thought you might enjoy my list of the: 10 Principals of ‘Looking Good’ + One - I produced this list while teaching a woman’s seminar, Career Dimensions at KD Studio in Dallas.
1. Practice proper posture, remember mom saying, ‘Stand up straight’
2. Project a strong presence: claim your space
3. Take care of your hair, it’s your crowning glory
4. Explore an artists’ pallet of color and apply make-up creatively
5. Learn and understand the importance of a well-proportioned silhouette
6.Be aware of societal etiquette
7.My favorite: use accessories to make a personal statement
8.Distinguish between a fad (love it but spend less $$) and fashion (love it and spend more $$$)
9. Become skilled in verbal communication
10. And always, eat well: keep stretching and exercising
+ One. Seek out and express intellectual curiosity
“I don’t have the time” is not an option.
You do have the time for yourself – You are not Aunt Bea, not your mother, your husband, your boss – you are you – how can you not have time for yourself? That time you take will only enhance your personal and business relationships. It is basic: time to shop, time to organize your closet. You must give yourself permission to be great, to do great things. Whatever your goal might be: leader of the next block party, president of your book club, your role in city government, teacher, executive with an almost corner office or heck, you run your own business, and/or you run your three kids around. In order to accomplish any of this, you HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF FIRST. That alone helps you handle problems and difficult decisions that you will be called upon to make.
Dressing well takes one main ingredient – your time. Investment dressing starts at home. Start going through your clothes closet, just like you go through clothes racks in store (we will do that again, won’t we?) Instead of just passing by the things you won’t wear, don’t like, can’t wear – pull them out and organize them into categories – alteration section; like that skirt you love but needs tapering, Next, the donation category and third, clothes to sell category, like the perfectly good designer dress that looks too skimpy on you. Check out your vintage stores.
Now is the time to be creative. Consider everything you own as separates…. start by splitting up some of your suits, those jackets are not married to the skirts……try the navy jacket over a chocolate brown pant, for instance. It’s fun to do and you’ll discover new outfits by just taking the time to play dress-up.
Lining up 5 color trends from ‘Who What Wear’. Now that you have some room in your closet, let’s add some spring and summer colors, ’specifically that they will be sure to have a moment next year!’ – Mellow Yellow showing off in boots, layered cotton skirts and a very cool asymmetric ruffled dress. Pale Pink for a plush handbag, silk shirts, pale pants. Magnetic Magenta for Jackets, dressy dresses, short shorts. Tangerine, Chiffon print party dress, mid-calf overcoat, mule sandals. Sea foam green, in a long gown, short set, faux leather shirt/jacket.
Keep well everyone.
