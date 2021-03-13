A one-legged stranger with a stove on his back, some days earlier, made an unsuccessful attempt to walk across a tight rope set up over Beaton Street at Fifth Avenue. He died March 13, 138 years ago. The cause of death is not clear, but apparently, he had a death wish, possibly an unquenchable lust for an adventurous life—maybe both.
Burial in the Hebrew Cemetery
The high wire daredevil is dead and the legend about him, though still alive, also runs the risk of dying. After the name and identity of the stranger is widely known, the mystery, based on his anonymity, will be no more. The story will no longer be told, and the legend will die. Blame me for its demise.
Corsicanans told and retold the tale of the nameless Rope Walker for generations. In 1936, this newspaper reported, “Identity of ‘Rope Walker’ Killed Here 52 Years Ago Remains Unsolved Mystery,” and the mystery persisted unabated until January 2016, when I wrote a series of three articles, also published here, starting with “Rope Walker Revealed,” presenting incontrovertible evidence of his identity.
Now, 85 years after the 52-year-old “unsolved mystery,” I am blowing up the legend, revealing for the first time the complete, definitive, thoroughly documented truth—proof beyond a reasonable doubt—about Rope Walker and the events surrounding his death, all that and more in a book of Corsicana history, five years in the making, Rope Walker: A Texas Jewish History Mystery.
Happened 138 Years Ago
A few additional details about the legend are requisite for those who may not have heard it. It happened in 1884. The man had a notch carved into the bottom of his peg leg so he could walk along the rope. The stove he carried landed on top of him, crushing him. He requested a Methodist preacher, so Abe Mulkey, the evangelist, was brought to pray with him. Doctor Gulick, a town physician, tried to save him. He was brought to a nearby hotel. At some point, he told those around him he was Jewish, not a Methodist, and because there was no rabbi in town a local Jewish merchant prayed with him. He refused to give his name or any other identifying information before he died, but because he said he was Jewish and knew Hebrew prayers, he was buried in the Hebrew Cemetery. A tombstone was put on his grave, inscribed with the only information known: “ROPE WALKER.” That is the legend presented in John Sam Haslam’s 1936 article, and subsequently, in one form or another, by many others.
The legend stayed alive all these years because of the unusual gravestone, a steadfast reminder of the tragedy. Now, with the publication of this book, I fear it won’t survive.
But what a life: Mrs. Hughes’s cub scout den four visited the grave, a short trip across the street from Robert E. Lee School, in 1958; Dallas Morning News columnist Frank X. Tolbert wrote about it a half dozen times in the 1950s and 60s; and Byron Haynie performed a ballad about the legend, written by Patty George and Nancy Roberts (and maybe Jewel Gibson), for Corsicana’s Bicentennial Pageant. These are a few highlights from the lifespan of a legend.
I won’t hasten the legend’s demise by naming the dead acrobat, here, but now that I’ve put down the complete truth in a book, some wise alecks will probably post spoilers on social media, others may give away the best, previously unknown history in a magazine article, and then it’s just a matter of time before the legend will be a legend no more. Once he is known by his true name, first and last, totaling, incidentally, only nine letters, the fact that he was once known as “Rope Walker” will fade from memory. Gone.
During this month’s Passover holiday, Jews around the world and their guests once again repeat the story of the Hebrews’ Exodus out of Egypt. Why not retell the legend about an anonymous amputee aerialist annually, also? Rope Walker and Moses, two men of courage, each with a disability (the rabbis say Moses had a speech impediment) making a crossing doubtful (for Moses, leading an emancipated slave nation to the Promised Land). Rope Walker and Moses both failed to reach the other side: Beaton Street as the River Jordan.
Refused Information
I’m not trying to sell more books by not giving away, here, the surprise part of this true story. I just don’t want to hasten the death of the legend. To the contrary, so my motivations aren’t questioned, I don’t mind saying, this book is unlikely to have a wide appeal. For those who don’t like to read nonfiction, or books with loads of endnotes (1,126, to be exact), this book is not for them. Those who only read novels, fantasy, or romance, even historical fiction, they may not enjoy this book. I don’t want them to buy it because I don’t want one- and two-star reviews on Amazon and Goodreads.
Those who do like histories, especially local history, will enjoy the book. In addition to telling the Rope Walker story and solving the mystery, it is a history of Corsicana, filled with unusual real-life stories never told before. Many are about Corsicana’s pioneer Hebrew citizens, their two synagogues and numerous rabbis, and their relationships with their Christian neighbors, and many are not.
One chapter, “Molloy, Gulick, and Mulkey,” includes a profile of the Molloys, a pioneer family. Henry ran the Molloy Hotel, at Collin and Commerce, which is now Napoli’s Italian Restaurant. I reveal the true story about the ghost rumored to haunt the upstairs. The chapter introduces Dr. Gulick, a beloved and respected town physician, and his family. The highlight of the chapter is the inimitable exhorter, Reverend Abe Mulkey. Described as a “sidewinder” and a “devil chaser,” Mulkey is a wonder. He and his wife, “Sister Louisa,” did much good, like their funding of the Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, all in the service of God.
Another chapter is about the Jesters, Corsicana’s most celebrated early pioneer family, and still another chapter provides the most complete biography every written about Black Diamond, Corsicana’s killer elephant. There are stories about Louis Hashop, a Syrian native who owned a drug store on Beaton Street, Captain Townsend, first principal of the first public school, and many other pioneer Corsicanans, all woven into the Rope Walker story.
For the Fallen Unknown
This past November, North Texas author claimed to know Rope Walker’s identity. She might have killed the legend because she laid out in the Sun what she thought was his real name, but happily, she didn’t do it; she got his name wrong (despite my series of articles five years earlier). She is innocent. The true killer is this carpetbagging jayhawker; blame me for the death of the legend.
——————
Commented
