Me and my real estate sisters at BrickStreet Realty Group are reading the book, The Six Types of Working Genius. We’ve already gone through the office and helped one another define our “geniuses” if you will. And in doing so, we’ve been better able to decide what role each person takes and how to be able to best help one another. It’s great for team building.
I guess what it boils down to for me is that everyone has a role in life and in the workplace. The person just beginning should be considered equally important as the head guy or gal. Because in this world we need everybody to do their part.
I remember back to my school days where my grades were mostly A’s and B’s but I was not top of my class. I was good at Geometry because of angles and theorems. It all seemed based in fact. I was terrible in Algebra because the complicated, long form equations quite honestly confused and bored me. I felt I had a lot to live up to with a really smart brother just one year ahead of me. He went on to study and work in the engineering field. Sometimes it was hard standing in his shadow.
But it’s handy to remember this line in one of my favorite songs, “Happiness isn’t just for high achievers.” I think it’s for those willing to work for it. It’s for those who can determine what they’re good at and how to tackle life. College was a good experience, but I might have taken a different path if I had to do it all over again.
I wish the concepts of The Six Types of Working Genius could be shared with young people trying to find their way in this world…students and adults new to the workforce. It’s also important, I believe, that managers use this to find the strengths of their employees.
Ultimately, I realized I was a dreamer. I also have a knack for making connections. I jokingly give Geometry credit for that. If you remember using theorems, you had to work the steps until you figured out how to get to the end. This has been useful in so many aspects of my life!
I will never be a math person. I appreciate science but it does not thrill me. All the same, I built a business suited for a dreamer, creator, go-getter and all-around woman with a plan. I don’t think I’m special. I’m just too stubborn to give up. So, I keep approaching something until I find the way to solve it.
Heck, even a mouse in a maze can find his way out!
Christy Mejia Huffman is a REALTOR and investor with BrickStreet Realty Group in Navarro County. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.