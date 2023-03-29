During last week’s Public Education Committee meeting we heard testimony and received over 2,000 public comments regarding House Bill 900, also known as the Restricting Explicit and Adult-Designated Educational Resources or READER Act.
This crucial discussion lasted over six hours and I am grateful for the opportunity to coauthor this bill as an advocate for children and their families.
This priority bill seeks to protect our school age children in public schools from vulgar and offensive sexual material that is not appropriate as part of public education.
Multiple entities have conducted independent audits of school district libraries across the state. In the research, they consistently find that every district has sexually explicit materials in their school libraries.
I have seen firsthand some of the materials from our district library shelves and was uncomfortable looking at the images in these books while in the company of adults of the opposite sex.
This is unacceptable.
Let me be clear, obscene content is not protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution and HB 900 seeks to keep these materials out of our schools and out of our kids’ hands.
I fully support the effort to take these books out of libraries and make sure they do not come back. Despite what the opposition may say, the books being targeted do not help educate our children in a healthy way. This has nothing to do with race, bigotry or impeding free speech.
The bill language makes clear that all books necessary for educating our kids will not be affected. We will be sure that kids have access to all necessary learning materials.
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission, with approval from the State Board of Education, would adopt standards that would have to be regularly reviewed and updated. Those standards would be designed to prohibit the acquisition of harmful material including rated sexually explicit material, pervasively vulgar or educationally unsuitable books.
As a father of four, I firmly believe that parental rights supersede those of schools, school districts and librarians. Moral and sexual education are a parent’s responsibility.
HB 900 would also make outside book vendors accountable. Anyone bringing books into our children’s schools would have to accurately identify and select materials. Vendors and schools would be required to develop lists of titles that are suitable, including a rating system for sexually relevant material.
Every five years each school district would be required to review the content of each book rated sexually relevant in the catalog of a district or library. Districts would determine whether or not to retain particular materials based on the policies adopted.
The goal of HB 900 is to protect our children from filth in school libraries. I believe this is imperative if we are going to continue to improve our public schools.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
